Seventy-five bronze plaques stolen from Auckland cemetery, families 'shocked'

Seventy-five bronze memorial plaques, bearing the names of 94 deceased people, have been stolen from a church cemetery.

Lesley Anderson, the people’s warden for St Andrew’s Church in Epsom, Auckland, discovered on Sunday morning the plaques had been stolen.

Some had been in place since the 1950s.

“A cemetery is a spiritual and sacred place, it is tapu,” Anderson said.

“We don’t understand why people did this.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Bronze plaques have been stolen from a central Auckland cemetery.

One of the plaques stolen belonged to Anderson’s husband, and she said she and her family were “shocked”.

“I didn’t realise his plaque was stolen until I went to check on the plant beside that I water weekly.”

The church is currently getting in touch with family members of those whose plaques were stolen.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff St Andrew’s Church in Epsom is working to get in contact with the families whose plaques have been stolen.

However, staff are finding it hard to get in contact as some details were “well and truly out of date”, Anderson said.

“The families we have contacted whose bronze plaques have been stolen are in shock and very sad about it.”

St Andrew’s Church is working with police to find the culprit.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The stolen plaques had the names of 94 people on them.

Inspector Grant Tetzlaff, the area commander for Auckland city west police, said the incident was disappointing.

“The offender, or offenders, in this matter have shown no respect for the families of those who are buried in the cemetery.”

Police urged anyone who had been approached to purchase the bronze plaques to report the matter to the police.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Police are investigating the thefts from St Andrew’s Church in Epsom.

If they are found, the church will put them back in place, while also looking into how to make them more secure, Anderson said.

However, if the plaques are not found, the church is looking into how much it would cost to get them re-made.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote the file number 210517/3119.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said the plaques are made of brass. They are actually made of bronze. (Updated May 20, 2021, 11.02am.)