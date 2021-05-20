Auckland's unpopular plywood traffic-calming boxes moved by 'resident in forklift'

Plywood boxes installed as part of an unpopular road safety project have been moved by a “resident in a forklift”, a local board member claims.

In a Facebook post, Maungakiekie-Tamaki Local Board said the boxes, installed on Cameron St, Onehunga, in a bid to stop vehicles using them as a rat run, had been “illegally moved”.

The boxes were put in to deter traffic from using narrow residential roads by redirecting them to larger ones in the Auckland suburbs of Onehunga and Glen Innes.

Maungakiekie-TÄmaki Local Board/Supplied A traffic safety trial that has been unpopular in the Onehunga community has been moved out of the road.

"Residents of Onehunga, the Cameron Street LTN boxes have been moved illegally,” a statement by the local board read.

READ MORE:

* Time-lapse video shows Glen Innes to Tāmaki Drive rail bridge taking shape

* Ōnehunga low traffic trial sees quiet Auckland streets but some loud critics

* To save lives and the climate, let's get out of our cars



"AT is looking at the safety of the situation and working with contractors to address any issues. In the meantime please drive extra carefully through the area."

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Plywood boxes that were installed to redirect traffic away from residential roads have been moved illegally on Cameron Street in Onehunga.

Local board member Peter McGlashan took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

"Devastated by this 2day, despite democratic decision last Tues 2 continue LTN trial residents decided 2 vandalise crates overnight then 2day btw 9-930am a resident in forklift removed major modal filters breaking the law, ignoring democracy & taking law into own hands,” he wrote in a statement.

Photos in McGlashan's tweet revealed some remaining boxes had been tagged with graffiti.

“Road 4 Cars”, “We Don't Want” and “Move this please Phil” were some of the messages daubed on the boxes.

A petition opposing the trial in Onehunga has accumulated 1200 signatures, and an Auckland Transport survey of 1574 people found 75 per cent of respondents did not support the trial.

But Maria Meredith, chairwoman of the Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board said an online survey showed the number of people who supported the project was increasing.

The aim of the project is to redirect cars from narrow residential streets back on to main arterial roads to create safer local streets.

This is achieved by blocking certain thoroughfare streets with plywood boxes, turning them into cul-de-sacs, to stop drivers “rat running” through residential roads.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board received $522,000 from Waka Kotahi New Zealand to fund two trials, with the Onehunga pilot beginning in March, delivered with the help of Auckland Transport.

But last week it was revealed the local board had almost exhausted its entire budget, spending $421,000 planning the two trials and setting up the physical infrastructure in Onehunga.

A further $300,000 was approved so adjustments could be made to the Onehunga pilot and the Glen Innes trial could begin.