Person dies as a result of crash involving truck and cyclist

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene, and one lane remains closed on Stanley Street.

A person has died as a result of a crash involving a truck and a cyclist, police said.

The incident happened on Stanley Street, in the central Auckland suburb of Parnell, at around 1.40pm on Thursday.

One lane is closed on Stanley Street, and there is congestion on the SH16 Port off-ramp as a result, with motorists advised to expect delays.

The crash is expected to be cleared shortly and the lane will likely be reopened within the next hour, a police spokesman said.