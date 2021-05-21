Human remains found near Palmerston North stream

Human remains have been found near Mangaone Stream on the outskirts of Palmerston North

Human remains have been found near a stream on the outskirts of Palmerston North.

Police discovered the remains on Thursday afternoon near Palmerston North Airport just off Richardsons Line, near Mangaone Stream.

Firefighters and police officers were at the edge of the stream on Friday morning examining the scene and conducting investigations of the area, a police media spokeswoman said.

An officer at the scene said they were conducting a forensic scene examination, at a site that could not be seen from the road.

READ MORE:

* Man admits stalking, sexually assaulting woman on Palmerston North walkway

* Man accused of violating, assaulting woman on walkway silent in court

* Person in hospital after being hit by car near school



He said it was cordoned off yesterday at 3pm, after the police received information relating to the find.

The road was blocked off and would be closed all day. A blue tent could be seen, while men in hazmat suits worked around the site.

Rubbish was littered in small ditches on either side of the road, and an unpleasant smell wafted around the area.

The officer said they were still identifying what they were dealing with, and there were sensitivities to consider.

Information would be available in due course.

A formal identification process and post-mortem was expected to take place in the coming days.