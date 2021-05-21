Fatal crash closes State Highway 14 near Dargaville

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 14 near Dargaville.

The crash occurred around 5.20pm in the small rural community of Tangiteroria in the Kaipara District, a police spokesperson told Stuff.

One person died at the scene, and a second person involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

State Highway 14 remained closed, with the Serious Crash Unit having beencalled in.

Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.