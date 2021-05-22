Radio host Martin Devlin gives on-air apology for throwing punch and 'inappropriate' messages

Martin Devlin smiles at the camera after admitting throwing a punch at a colleague and sending inappropriate messages to other colleagues at NZME.

Controversial broadcaster Martin Devlin has made an on-air apology after he admitted throwing a punch at a colleague in the workplace and sending “inappropriate” messages to others.

On Friday, Stuff revealed the veteran sports broadcaster had been off-air after throwing a punch at a young journalist in NZME’s Auckland newsroom where he works for Newstalk ZB.

On Saturday’s The Martin Devlin Show, the broadcaster started the midday programme acknowledging and apologising for his behaviour.

Devlin said he’d let himself, family, friends, employer and his listeners down and it “isn’t the first time”.

He said: “I’ve had to make some serious and troublesome admissions to myself with dealing with what’s upstairs, and my failed efforts to deal with that.

“I’m not looking for any empathy or sympathy. I made my bed, and I’m lying in it ... I will come through this.”

Michael Bradley Martin Devlin had been off-air after throwing a punch at a young colleague in the workplace.

Shortly after the story was published on Friday, Devlin issued a lengthy statement via email in which he admitted the incident.

“An incident happened at work last week. I lost my rag at a radio colleague and have rightly been away from the studios while NZME has undertaken a process to investigate and determine what happened and ensure the safety of its people.”

Devlin said. “I took a swing at my colleague during a discussion that became heated.”

Stuff understands the young journalist - whom Stuff chose not to identify in the interest of protecting their career – wanted to break a news story on Devlin’s show. But when the reporter refused to tell Devlin what the story was about - referring to the colourful host as a ‘blabbermouth’ - Devlin reacted angrily.

Sources told Stuff Devlin verbally abused his young colleague before lashing out with his fist. The punch did not land.

In the statement, Devlin also admitted sending what he called “inappropriate messages to other colleagues”.

“My behaviour was wholly unacceptable, I am deeply, deeply sorry and have apologised to him and my other colleagues who witnessed it,” the statement said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Martin Devlin was back on air on Saturday.

After an NZME investigation, Devlin said he had been given a second chance and able to keep his job.

“There are, rightly, caveats around my return to work, and although this experience has been truly awful for the man I swung at, my other work colleagues and the managers who have had to deal with the aftermath of it all, it's been a life-changing experience for me.

In the statement, Devlin also said he had been dealing with mental health struggles.

“Ever since my father died in 2007 I’ve really struggled to keep an even keel and have battled depression, ever since,” he said.

“It's inexplicable that I feel shame, particularly after the incredible work that men like Mike King and John Kirwan have done to try and de-stigmatise mental illness, but I can tell you the shame is very real. It seems counterintuitive but perhaps admitting it publicly may help me.

“I begin therapy on Monday to deal with my anger.”