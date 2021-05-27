Broadcaster Martin Devlin off-air again as NZME investigates further allegations

Martin Devlin earlier issued an apology for taking a swing at a colleague and sending “inappropriate messages”.

Martin Devlin has again been pulled from the airwaves as his employer, NZME, investigates allegations against the disgraced broadcaster.

Devlin was missing from his Newstalk ZB slot, the Devlin Radio Show, earlier this month without explanation, before Stuff revealed he had thrown a punch at a colleague in the workplace and sent “inappropriate” messages to others.

He was later reinstated and made an on-air apology.

NZME confirmed on Thursday morning Devlin was off-air again.

“In recent days NZME has been made aware of matters allegedly involving on-air host Martin Devlin that require further investigation,” a spokesperson said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Martin Devlin lashed out at a colleague during a heated argument.

“Martin will remain off-air while these matters are independently investigated and until they are appropriately resolved.

“Martin has said he will cooperate fully with the investigation.”

The 57-year-old's first absence followed a Monday evening sport slot on May 10.

During that shift, Devlin threw a punch at a young journalist in the NZME newsroom – a large, open-plan office shared by staff from talkback station Newstalk ZB and sister newspaper The New Zealand Herald.

Stuff understands the young journalist wanted to break a news story on Devlin’s show.

But when the reporter refused to tell Devlin what the story was about and referred to the host as a “blabbermouth”, Devlin reacted angrily, verbally abusing his colleague before lashing out with his fist.

The punch did not connect.

After Stuff broke the story, Devlin issued a statement, admitting to taking a swing at his colleague.

“My behaviour was wholly unacceptable, I am deeply, deeply sorry and have apologised to him and my other colleagues who witnessed it.”

He said NZME had investigated and given him a second chance, although there were “caveats” around his return to work.

Former Labour Party executive and union organiser Shane Te Pou is now supporting the young worker whom Devlin tried to punch.

He said earlier this week he was dissatisfied with the NZME investigation and was in talks with the company.

It is understood managing editor Shayne Currie was part of a meeting on Tuesday with Te Pou.

“We’re not comfortable with the way the investigation was handled, but we’re still hopeful of a resolution,” Te Pou said earlier this week.

An NZME spokesman said he could not comment further on the matter on Thursday, beyond the brief statement issued.