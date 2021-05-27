Rafter who died after falling into river during West Coast trip named

Searchers have found the body of a rafter missing in the West Coast’s Ahaura River. (File photo)

A rafter whose body was missing for several days before he was found on the West Coast has been named.

Cordell Joseph Nigel O'Malley of Ngahare, Grey District, was found on Wednesday afternoon by a search and rescue helicopter.

He was among a private group of four people who were rafting on the Ahuara River when he fell into the water at about noon on Sunday.

Police said the 22-year-old’s wife and parents wished to pass on their “heartfelt thanks” to all the volunteers who helped bring him back to them.

O’Malley went missing in a part of the river known as Griffin Flat, about 25 kilometres east of the Ahaura township, and was found about 20km downriver from Griffin Flat.

His death will be referred to the coroner.

A West Coast local, who did not want to be named, previously said the missing man was from Reefton.

“The community is very upset. He is a young guy with a young family. It's really very sad.”

He said the man was in a group of four who were returning from a hunting trip.

He had heard the man fell from one of two rafts while trying to grab a dog that had jumped into the water.

The Greymouth Star reported the raft was hit by a log and the man fell in and was swept away.