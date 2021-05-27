Principal of exclusive St Peter's School in Cambridge resigns after weeks absent from position

After weeks of questions about why executive principal Dale Burden wasn't at school, he has resigned.

The principal of the exclusive St Peter’s School in Cambridge has resigned after weeks spent absent from his position.

The resignation, confirmed to Stuff on Thursday morning, follows weeks of turmoil amid questions about why executive principal Dale Burden and deputy principal Yevette Williams have not been at work this term.

Supplied Dale Burden started as principal at St Peter's School in January 2016.

A note went out to parents and caregivers on Thursday morning, saying Burden had resigned and “will not be returning to St Peter’s”.

Students would be told in an assembly, St Peter’s Trust board chairman John Erkkila said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Anonymous complaints made to WorkSafe were brought to the attention of the St Peter’s Trust, the school has confirmed.

It was previously revealed that WorkSafe New Zealand had requested further infomation from the school following allegations of bullying among staff.

Stuff initially met a wall of silence when asking why Burden and Williams were mysteriously absent from work.

Stuff Questions surrounded the absence of executive principal Dale Burden and deputy principal Yevette Williams, who are understood not to have been at work since just before the recent term break.

It is understood the married couple were last at work a few days before the recent term break.

Previous attempts to contact them by phone, at their home, and at the school were unsuccessful.

Stuff understands Williams is still away from the school.

WorkSafe told a school trust board member about anonymous complaints in the first term, St Peter’s Trust board chairman John Erkkila said, and the school was told WorkSafe was making inquiries.

Workplace bullying “will not be tolerated, now or ever”, Erkkila said at the time.

However, he reminded the community around the private year 7 to 13 school that investigations were still under way and the outcome couldn’t be pre-determined.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Investigations are not yet finished, but if they uncover bullying “it will not be tolerated”, St Peter’s School, Cambridge, trust board chair John Erkkila has said.

After a meeting with WorkSafe, the school board took on two independent investigators who are still working out “what may or may not have occurred”, and if there had been bullying behaviour towards staff.

“I want you to understand that this issue is being taken incredibly seriously,” Erkkila told parents and caregivers. “And I want to understand, if any wrongdoing is found, how that was allowed to happen and how we go about ensuring it doesn’t happen again.”

If workplace bullying is uncovered, it will be addressed, he said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Security was on site at St Peter’s School, Cambridge, in the days after news of the senior staffers’ absence broke.

“I cannot and will not allow bullying of any kind in our workplace. Being on the receiving end of bullying behaviour is incredibly damaging to a person’s mental health and it will not be tolerated, now or ever.”

The school community had also told the board “we haven’t told you enough and that we haven’t told you soon enough”, Erkkila said.

Legal obligations had made it difficult for the board, but he said he recognised the need to be as open as possible with the school community.

Tom Lee/Stuff St Peter's School, Cambridge, is a private, co-educational, Anglican school for students in years 7 to 13.

St Peter’s is a boarding school in Waikato charging up to $25,000 in annual fees for day students.

It offers specialised golf and equestrian programmes in its curriculum from its leafy campus just north of Cambridge.