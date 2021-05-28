Three dead in 12 hours on Waikato roads

Two crashes have claimed the lives of three people in less than 12 hours [file photo].

Three people have died in 12 hours on Waikato roads.

Two people were killed in a crash on State Highway 1 in Karapiro and one died in a crash on Kakaramea Rd/SH39, south-west of Hamilton.

The Karapiro crash happened about 1.40am on Friday after a car and a truck collided.

Two people travelling in the car died at the scene, police said.

SH1-Tirau Rd has been closed between Karapiro Rd and SH29 and diversions are in place, with the road expected to be closed for several hours.

The other person who died near Pirongia was killed after a stock truck and car collided about 2.40pm on Thursday.

Police said the person died at the scene, and no one else was injured in the crash.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.