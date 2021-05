State Highway 1 at Karapiro has been closed by the fatal crash.

Two people have been killed in a crash on State Highway 1 in Karapiro.

The collision of a car and a truck was reported about 1.40am on Friday.

Two people travelling in the car died at the scene, police said.

SH1-Tirau Rd has been closed between Karapiro Rd and SH29 and diversions were in place.

Police expected the road would be closed for several hours.