Landfill run-off spills into sea off Wellington's south coast

A warning has been issued for swimmers after run-off from a disused landfill spilled on to the sand and into the water at a Wellington beach.

Land Air Water Aotearoa posted the warning for Princess Bay after a blocked overflow pipe caused liquid to leech from the former Houghton Bay landfill and spill into Houghton Bay.

A social media post by Wellington Water said the liquid, known as leachate, had backed up the stormwater pipe and spilled over a weir to make its way to the beach, with a small amount making it into the sea on Thursday. The leachate is usually diverted to the wastewater system.

The spill was discovered during a weekly inspection and crews had worked to clean up the spill.

Wellington Water customer operations manager Kevin Locke said the blockage was detected about 2pm on Thursday, and was fixed and contained within an hour. A crew worked until 7pm to clean the spill on the beach.

”A study on the impact of the leachate on the marine environment shows it is minor – that impacts are below levels that would have a negative impact on health,” he said.​