Man missing for seven months given final farewell

Bir Poudel's son, Gopal Poudyel, drops flowers on to his father’s casket during prayers ahead of Friday’s funeral.

Out of the gloom of not knowing came the worst news for the family of a man missing since October.

But after it was confirmed this week human remains found near a stream were those of Bir Poudel, his loved ones could at least finally say their goodbyes.

A couple of hundred people packed the pews at the Beauchamp Funeral Home in Palmerston North on Friday for the funeral of the 69-year-old who left his home for a walk and disappeared.

He’d moved his family to the other side of the world, first from Bhutan to Nepal and then to New Zealand in 2015.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Mourners place flowers on Bir Poudel's coffin at the conclusion of his funeral in Palmerston North on Friday.

His remains were found about a kilometre from his house.

Poudel's funeral featured plenty of colour. With family members at its side, his coffin sat at the front of the Beauchamp Chapel draped in colourful cloth.

At the end of the service people brought forward flowers to place on top, as friends and family had beforehand, when a small fire was lit to watch over the ceremony and prayer.

Poudel lived in Milson with family members, including son Gopal Poudyel and two grandsons.

He was proud to become a New Zealand citizen and regularly attended English classes to work on his dream of being able to chat to friends and neighbours.

He also made a regular beat around city streets, visiting members of the Bhutanese community, many of whom spoke to the funeral in Nepali.

Among the mourners was Detective Dave Wilson, the police officer in charge of investigating Poudel's disappearance.

“It was our hope to bring him home to you before now.”

Wilson said police felt like they came to know Poudel's family and he was humbled by the way they’d handled themselves.

“The investigation hasn't stopped just because we have found Bir.

“There’s still some questions that everyone in the room will want answered in relation to what's happened to him between October and now.”

A formal process with the coroner would determine the cause of death.

Poudel and his wife had seven children, 31 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A couple of hundred mourners packed the Beauchamp Chapel in Palmerston North on Friday.

In Bhutan, on the slopes of the eastern Himalayas, he and his family lived on a small farm before they were forced to leave because of the political situation.

Life in refugee camps in Nepal preceded Poudel’s move to New Zealand.

“We are so happy here,” said a message from Poudyel, read to the funeral.

Since Poudel went missing Poudyel said he and his family had been overwhelmed with people approaching them asking if there was news.

Poudyel thanked everyone for their concern, saying it won't be forgotten.

“We are so lucky to live with you all in this beautiful country, New Zealand.”

Bhutanese Society of New Zealand president Bal Ghimire said Friday began 13 days of rituals to mourn Poudel.

He said to his fellow Bhutanese they were expected to check on Poudel's family to see how they were going. “Your responsibility as a community is to look after them.”

Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys and her Palmerston North counterpart Grant Smith paid their respects.

Smith said he was lucky to witness Poudel's citizenship ceremony, while Worboys said Bhutanese people added a rich culture to Manawatū.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends, the police and community volunteers who spent many hours searching streets, houses, walkways, riverbeds and old farm sheds in the hope that they might find Bir safe and sound.

“Unfortunately this was not to be.”

Palmerston North man Hamish Price co-ordinated search efforts and flyer distribution after Poudel’s disappearance.

He spoke about the number of people who remembered Poudel as a good guy who would walk the streets or catch their bus.

For a while a possible sighting from a bus driver had suggested he’d travelled to Feilding the day he was last seen. But soon after human remains were found near Palmerston North Airport by the Mangaone Stream last week it was clear Poudel had been lying closer to home.