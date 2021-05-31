North Shore hospital emergency patients left without power for four hours

Auckland's North Shore Hospital is closing its elective surgery centre to create a dedicated Covid-19 ward. (Video first published on April 3, 2020)

Patients had to be redirected from North Shore Hoispital overnight because of a power cut.

A Waitematā DHB spokeswoman confirmed on Monday morning that the emergency department was unable to operate normally overnight.

“The Emergency Department and areas nearby within the hospital were affected,” the spokeswoman said.

The power problems are believed to have been caused by an issue from scheduled maintenance work.

Electricity has now been restored.

Glenn Metcalfe, St John Auckland district operations manager, said crews worked with Auckland’s other health boards to “divert the transport of patients to other hospital emergency departments across the city.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff North Shore hospital faced a four-hour power cut on Monday morning, a Waitematā DHB spokeswoman confirmed

Across the city, ambulances were diverted to other hospitals between 11pm and 3am.

“As a precaution, two additional ambulance crews were deployed to assist with the workload,” said Metcalfe.

Patients already at North Shore hospital remained there.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman confirmed fire services assisted with lighting at 1:30am on Monday morning.