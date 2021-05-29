Five taken to hospital after ute crashes into electric sign at Auckland gas station

A single vehicle crash on Glenbrook-Waiuku Rd in the early hours of Saturday left five people seriously injured.

Five people have been hospitalised after a ute crashed into an electric sign at an Auckland gas station.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a service station on Glenbrook-Waiuku Road where the incident happened just before 12.30am on Saturday.

She said two people were ejected from the vehicle and three others were initially trapped.

A spokeswoman for St John ambulance service said they were notified around 12.28am and dispatched four ambulances, one rapid response unit and one helicopter.

She said two people were found in a critical condition and three were in a serious condition.

One person was flown to Auckland Hospital in a helicopter while four were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

A staff member at Caltex Glenbrook confirmed the incident happened on their premises.

Police said the road was initially blocked and diversions were put in place.

They said the road was reopened before 6am this morning.