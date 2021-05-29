Covid-19: Any new cases of coronavirus to be announced

The Australian state of Victoria is back in lockdown after a Covid-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

The Ministry of Health is set to announce any new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday afternoon.

The announcement comes two days after around 5000 arrivals from Melbourne between May 20 and May 25 were asked to self-isolate and get tested.

The Ministry of Health said on Friday it was still trying to contact around 500 of those people.

Around 5000 arrivals from Melbourne were asked to self-isolate and get tested.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 pre-departure testing is now required for anyone who was in Victoria in the days leading up to Melbourne’s lockdown.

People flying to New Zealand from Australia will be required to return a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure if they were in Victoria on or after May 20, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Friday.

The requirement comes into force from 11.59pm on Monday, May 31.

As of Friday, New Zealand's total active cases of coronavirus is 21, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,314.