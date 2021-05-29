Police appeal for sightings of missing Auckland man last seen six days ago

Erno Bedo was reported missing on Friday, and was last seen on Sunday May 23 at Oneroa Bay. (file photo)

Police are appealing for sightings of a man and his boat missing from Waiheke Island, in Auckland, last seen nearly seven days ago.

Erno Bedo, 73, was reported missing on Friday, and was last seen on Sunday, May 23, at Oneroa Bay, police said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Bedo lives on a boat, called Holly, which is still moored in Oneroa Bay. However, the dinghy (tender) is missing, and has not located despite an “extensive” shoreline search.

The tender, also called Holly, is painted bright orange or yellow.

The Police National Dive Squad is scheduled to undertake a search in Oneroa Bay on Sunday, weather-permitting, police said.

Police are appealing for any sightings of Bedo, described as Caucasian, and of average build, or his boat.

He was last known to be wearing a black and green two-tone jacket, with a shirt underneath.

If you have any information which may be useful for Police, please contact 105 and quote file number 210528/2026.

Any urgent sightings of Bedo or his boat can be reported to 111.