Furniture used as weapons in potentially gang-related Auckland CBD incident

Items of furniture were used as weapons during a fight, believed to be gang related, in a central Auckland street on Saturday evening.

A police spokesperson told Stuff it was notified of a disorder incident involving about 10 people, in two groups, fighting on Fort St in Auckland’s CBD just after 5.30pm.

Some of those involved are believed to be gang members, police said.

Furniture items from a nearby business were used during the altercation.

Those involved had left the scene before police arrived, but enquiries into the incident are ongoing, the spokesperson said.