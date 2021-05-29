Police car involved in crash blocking State Highway intersection near Taupō

The intersection of State Highway 5 and Palmer Mill Road near Taupō has been blocked by a crash involving a police vehicle.

A police car has been involved in a crash, blocking part of State Highway 5 near Taupō.

Emergency services are responding to the incident, at the intersection of Palmer Mill Road and SH5 in Wairakei, which occurred about 6.10pm on Saturday.

No injuries have been reported.

Police advised the intersection is currently blocked as of 7pm, motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.