$1 million win for Mount Maunganui Lotto player

Powerball was not struck on Saturday night, and will roll over to Wednesday, where the jackpot will be $14 million.

Mount Maunganui is home to a newly-minted millionaire after one lucky person won $1 million in Lotto First Division on Saturday night.

The winning ticket was sold at Bayfair Lotto.

Powerball was not struck, and has rolled over to Wednesday night – where the jackpot will be $14m.

An Auckland resident will also be smiling their way into Sunday, after picking up $400,000 from Strike Four.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Sunnybrae Superette, on Auckland’s North Shore.

Anyone who bought their ticket from one of these stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.