Dinghy of missing Auckland man found, still no trace of 73-year-old

Erno Bedo was reported missing on Friday, and was last seen on Sunday, May 23 at Oneroa Bay. (File photo)

The boat of a man, 73, who has been missing from Waiheke Island, in Auckland, for a week has been found.

A police spokeswoman said there is still no sign of Erno Bedo, who was last seen on Sunday, May 23, at Oneroa Bay.

Bedo lives on a boat, called Holly, which is still moored in Oneroa Bay. The dinghy (tender) was found by police on Sunday morning.

The tender 'Holly' was spotted by members of the public on the east side of Motutapu Island around 9:15am, and was recovered by officers from the Police Maritime Unit.

“Mr Bedo remains missing, and the search continues today with assistance from Navy search specialists,” the spokeswoman said.

“The Police National Dive Squad are en route to Oneroa Bay, and will begin searching later today, weather permitting.”

Anyone with information that may be useful for police, can contact 105 and quote file number 210528/2026. Any urgent sightings of Mr Bedo can be reported to 111.

“We are grateful to those members of the public who have provided information so far,” the spokeswoman said.