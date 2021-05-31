Canterbury floods: More evacuations possible as river levels remain high across region

High flood waters on the Waimakariri River after heavy rain in the Canterbury region.

All residents in low-lying areas of Pines Beach, near Kaiapoi north of Christchurch, have been told to evacuate now as heavy rain continues to batter the region.

A flood gate was stuck open and areas of the village may be flooded, the Waimakariri District Council said about 9.30am on Monday.

The Civil Defence Centre at Rangiora Baptist Church is open for those needing somewhere to stay.

Residents on higher sections of Pines Beach could stay, but may be isolated if Beach Rd floods.

About 4000 homes in Ashburton were also at risk of flooding, with another 24 hours of “waiting and watching” ahead, the district's mayor said.

A state of emergency was declared across Canterbury after Ashburton, Timaru and Selwyn districts issued similar declarations earlier on Sunday.

Rivers across Canterbury surged after what was called a one-in-100-year downpour, pushing stopbanks to the brink and triggering rescues, evacuations power cuts and road closures.

Rising river levels forced the urgent evacuation of more than 240 homes in North Canterbury overnight, and residents across the region were being urged to stay off the roads on Monday.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Swamp Culvert has flooded State Highway 1 north of the Hinds River in Mid-Canterbury.

There were 10 state highway closures in place throughout Canterbury on Monday morning due to slips, flooding and damaged bridges.

The high tide had caused flooding in Akaroa township late Monday morning. The Christchurch City Council had contractors and staff on the ground and were working to ease the flooding.

Nineteen roads were closed in the Ashburton district and three bridges had collapsed or been washed away. Others were expected to be affected by flooding and damage.

Fergus Wakelin has farmed on his property near the south branch of the Ashburton River for eight years, and his rain gauge had never topped 120mm before. This weekend the gauge returned a reading of 320mm.

It was not the only figure Wakelin is noting, with the repair bill for damaged fences on his 70-hectare property south of Mt Somers estimated to cost $50,000.

Roger & Vanessa Harper/Stuff The heavy rain has caused damage to the Waihi River bridge in South Canterbury.

The flooding threat for his family, including his wife and 1-year-old son, had gone but they now had a large clean-up ahead.

The cattle and deer farmer said the river burst above their property and was “flowing across the road”.

''Our house is safe, but half of our farm has been cut-off with water.''

He was up every two hours to check on the river's water level.

Wakelin praised the early weather warnings, which gave farmers time to shift stock to higher ground.

“The community has done really well.”

Ashburton River still a risk

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown said the risk of the Ashburton River breaching its banks was not over, and warned it would be another 24 hours of “waiting and watching”.

About 4000 homes were at risk of flooding: up to 1700 houses on the south branch of Ashburton River, and 2200 homes on the north branch.

It was unlikely both branches would breach, but there had been a lot of rain overnight and the watch on the river was continuing, Brown said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Ashburton River remains high on Monday morning.

He hoped the river, which was flowing at 1400 cubic metres per second early on Monday, was peaking. The flow was about only 400cum on Sunday morning.

“The risk is not over. For the next 24 hours we will be on tenterhooks and then we will reassess it again.”

Residents were warned they needed to be ready in case they needed to evacuate. A text would go out to all residents, followed by staff going door to door.

With extra police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) staff and the army arriving in the town, Brown was confident the “huge resources” would be enough.

He believed the flooding was the worst the region had ever experienced.

“The Ashburton River has never before been at that flow, it's never been up that high.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Flooding at Hinds River near Ashburton.

It was unclear what the long-term damage from the flood would be. While the stopbank near the Ashburton Bridge had not broken, there were other places where the river had burst onto farmland.

“One good thing about it is that it's nice and warm, which the stock will enjoy, they will have wet feet but it's not cold for them.”

People urged to stay home

Federated Farmers Mid-Canterbury president David Clark said river levels were starting to recede and rain was starting to ease.

There were some “isolated break-outs” though, including the south branch of the Ashburton River.

Joe Johnson/Stuff The car park area and boat ramp at the Waimakariri River is flooded on Monday.

“What happened was much worse than the worst predictions. People that moved stock to high ground has found that high ground was not high enough. Anyone near a river that thought they were protected by stop banks are finding the rivers are letting go and inundating farms right across Mid-Canterbury.”

He urged farmers to look after themselves, their families and staff first.

“Do whatever you can to get to stock and get them fed but safety is first and foremost.”

He also appealed to the public not to drive unless absolutely necessary.

Supplied Clarendon Terrace Woolston after flooding in Canterbury

“If you don't have an urgent reason to be on the road stay home and have a cup of coffee. The water is hiding massive holes in the roads making driving very dangerous.

“People thinking they are driving in 200mm of water could find themselves falling in a hole 2 metres deep,” he said.

In North Canterbury, about 113 homes in the Fernside area (between Oxford and Mt Thomas roads), near the Ashley River, were evacuated late Sunday night. Another 133 homes in the Eyre River area were evacuated by police and Fenz personnel. The Eyre River residents were cleared to return home about 9.30am on Monday.

Thirteen people stayed inside overnight at the Rangiora Baptist Church, while a few more stayed in campervans in the car park.

Charlie Gates/Stuff Graham Dolan spent the night in his car with his dog Ragna after fleeing his home on North Eyre Rd in North Canterbury.

At the Mandeville Sports Centre, 15 people stayed inside overnight, and another 11 chose to sleep in their cars in car park.

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon said council staff were working around the clock and hoped residents near the Eyre River would be able to return home soon.

River levels were up and down, but were currently “trending down, not up”.

Gordon said roading engineers and contractors were out checking the extent of the damage on Monday morning.

The worst affected areas and biggest concern remained the Ashley River and the Oxford/Mt Thomas area.

People in the Waikuku, Fernside and Southbrook areas and those east of Ashley village were considered low risk but should be prepared to evacuate if they receive an emergency alert on their cellphone.

Graham Dolan had to leave his house on North Eyre Rd and spend the night in his car with his dog Ragna at the Mandeville Sports Club.

“We just grabbed a change of clothes and a toothbrush. And the dog food. Don’t forget the dog food.”

He did know what he would return to once he was allowed back.

“It’s a bit of a shock. I just go with the flow.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris said two people, who were in a rental car, got stuck in floodwater on Highfield Rd near the Selwyn River/Waikirikiri just after 6.15am on Monday.

The pair were understood to have been heading towards Christchurch Airport, but looked for an alternative route when they found the Selwyn River Bridge at SH1 was closed.

The pair were uninjured, Norris said.

A couple also had to be rescued from the roof of their car near Methven just before midnight after getting stuck in floodwater.

A New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) spokesperson said a helicopter crew rescued three people from floods in the Ashburton area overnight.

A man was rescued from a tree surrounded by floodwater near Darfield and an elderly couple were rescued from a car roof near Ashburton Forks, they said.

State highway closed

State Highway 1 was closed between Burnham and Dunsandel, southwest of Christchurch, and at the Hinds River Bridge, south of Ashburton.

The highway was also closed at Temuka, near the intersection of Arowhenua Rd, and in Ashburton near the intersection with Saunders Rd.

SH79 between Fairlie and Rangitata was also closed, as did SH8 Fairlie to Tekapo, SH77 Rakaia Gorge to Methven, SH77 Darfield to Mt Hutt, and SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill, and SH75 Little River (between Church Rd and Morrisons Rd).

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Swamp Road farm house was surrounded by water.

The next high tide would happen about 8.30am, coinciding with higher river lows in both the Ashley and Waimakariri rivers and potential wind/storm surges.

The council said Kairaki and Waikuku Beach area would be closely monitored during this time.

About 76 homes in the Wainui area, Akaroa Harbour, were still without power just before 10am on Monday after a line fault cut power about 7.30pm on Sunday.

Two homes in the Hororata area and one home in Woolston, Christchurch, were also without power on Monday due to flooding.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Floodwater is flowing through paddocks and over roads in the Ashburton area of Mid-Canterbury.

More than 50 schools and another 24 preschools across the region were closed.

Residents dig channel for stream

Another evacuation of about 100 people from 42 houses in Springfield was completed by about 10pm on Sunday with the help of a local tourist operator who provided four-wheel-drive buses for the operation. Earlier on Sunday, fire crews helped people evacuate the Selwyn Huts area near Springston.

The evacuated Springfield residents had been able to stay with friends and family in the community, he said.

Springfield resident Marama Clarkson said residents spent much of Sunday afternoon digging out a channel for the Bishops Gully stream, which had flooded several houses in Springfield.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Bent sisters Nikita 16, Jemma, 14, and George, 18, stand on the Maronan Rd bridge watching the Hinds River in full flood.

On Monday morning, Clarkson was checking on her neighbouring properties on Albert St, which had been evacuated on Sunday evening, to make sure there had not been any further carnage.

She said the water level peaked about 4pm on Sunday and had since receded. Besides some neighbours' bins floating down her driveway on Sunday night, her home had been relatively unscathed.

A ‘do not consume’ notice was in place for Springfield’s water supply due to increased turbidity. Urgent supplies of bottled water would be made available at the Springfield Fire Station.

Seven campers were being accommodated at the Glentunnel Community Centre and 15 who were camping at Lake Lyndon had been moved to the Lake Coleridge Community Centre.

Stacy Squire/Stuff Farmer Alex Mowat moving stock on his motorbike.

MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said an extra 150 millimetres to 200mm of rain was expected in the high country on Monday, with a further 70mm to 110mm on the plains and coastal areas. North of Amberley, rainfall of 100-150ml was expected.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel, in her role as chairwoman of the Canterbury Civil Defence Joint Committee, issued a region-wide state of emergency late on Sunday afternoon.

She pent part of Sunday with Civil Defence response teams visiting affected parts of the city.

STACY SQUIRES Heavy continual rain has caused road closures and flooding in rural Canterbury.

It was “enormously gratifying” to see the investment the council had put into flood protection in areas like Flockton and along the Heathcote River paying off, she said.

The Christchurch City Council said the heavy rain had resulted in some wastewater overflows so people were advised to treat any flood waters or river water they came into contact with as potentially contaminated.

Residents in Akaroa and surrounding areas were being asked to conserve water.

The water supply in the area relied heavily on the surrounding streams, which were being affected by the heavy rain.

That meant drinking water was only being sourced from bores. Until the streams could be used again, residents were asked to use water sparingly.

There were no contamination issues with the drinking water and boiling was not currently required.