More evacuations possible as river levels remain high across Canterbury

High flood waters on the Waimakariri River after heavy rain in the Canterbury region.

Rising river levels forced the urgent evacuation of more than 240 homes in North Canterbury, while thousands of Ashburton residents were on standby as river waters threatened the town's stop banks.

Residents are being urged to stay off the roads and avoid travelling on Monday.

A state of emergency was declared across Canterbury after Ashburton, Timaru and Selwyn districts issued similar declarations earlier on Sunday.

Rivers across Canterbury surged after what was called a one-in-100-year downpour, pushing stop banks to the brink and triggering rescues, evacuations power cuts and road closures.

There were 10 state highway closures in place throughout Canterbury on Monday morning due to slips, flooding and damaged bridges. Weather conditions could continue to worsen and water levels remained high.

About 113 homes in the Fernside area (between Oxford and Mt Thomas roads), near the Ashley River, were evacuated late Sunday night. Another 133 homes in the Eyre River area were evacuated by police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) personnel.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Flooding at Hinds River, Ashburton.

Civil Defence opened welfare centres in Rangiora and Mandeville, but most people who evacuated opted to stay with friends and family.

Thirteen people stayed inside overnight at the Rangiora Baptist Church, while a few more stayed in campervans in the car park.

At the Mandeville Sports Centre, 15 people stayed inside overnight, and another 11 chose to sleep in their cars in car park.

Mayor Dan Gordon planned to visit both centres on Monday morning.

The Ashley/Rakahuri River in North Canterbury remains on Monday morning high and there is a chance the banks could fail at some points.

The Waimakariri District Council expects the level to remain dangerous well into Monday and urges people in affected areas to be prepared to evacuate.

The Waimakariri River level is within the capacity of the stop banks.The Cust River is very high and taking a long time to drop, but is slowly receding.

The Eyre River is also very high, but appears to be slowly starting to recede in some areas. It is expected to take some time for levels to fall.

View Hill Stream is flowing over Depot Rd at various spots. The road remains open, but motorists are urged to cross only if they need to and to do so with caution.The Cam and Kaiapoi rivers are high, but not a concern.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris said two people, who were in a rental car, got stuck in floodwater on Highfield Rd near the Selwyn River/Waikirikiri just after 6.15am on Monday.

The pair were understood to have been heading towards Christchurch Airport, but looked for an alternative route when they found the Selwyn River Bridge at SH1 was closed.

The pair were uninjured, Norris said.

Fenz had not been called in to help with any other significant rescue operations so far on Monday morning, he said.

State Highway 1 was closed between Burnham and Dunsandel, southwest of Christchurch, and at the Hinds River Bridge, south of Ashburton.

The highway was also closed at Temuka, near the intersection of Arowhenua Rd, and in Ashburton near the intersection with Saunders Rd.

SH79 between Fairlie and Rangitata also remained closed, as did SH8 Fairlie to Tekapo, SH77 Rakaia Gorge to Methven, SH77 Darfield to Mt Hutt, and SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill.

The Waimakariri District Council urged people to stay off the roads, but said anyone who must travel should take extreme care.

“While the rain may be lighter, river levels remain dangerously elevated, and it will take some time until the risk is gone,” the council said in a statement.

The biggest issue was the high level of the Ashley River.

People in the following areas were considered low risk but should be prepared to evacuate if they receive an emergency alert on their cellphone:

Waikuku area – between Gressons Rd, Coldstream Rd and the Ashley River. Includes Waikuku Beach Township.

Fernside Rd and Southbrook Area – between Oxford Rd through Southbrook and to State Highway 1. Includes area between Oxford Rd, Fernside Rd, Lineside Rd, Marsh Rd and Tuahiwi Rd. Includes Southbrook industrial area.

North Of Ashley River – East Of Ashley Village – Between upper Sefton Rd and Ashley River, from Ashley Village to the Coast.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Bent sisters Nikita 16, Jemma, 14, and George, 18, stand on the Maronan Rd bridge watching the Hinds River in full flood.

The next high tide would happen about 8.30am, coinciding with higher river lows in both the Ashley and Waimakariri rivers and potential wind/storm surges.

The council said Kairaki and Waikuku Beach area would be closely monitored during this time.

Authorities kept a close eye on the Ashburton River overnight, but residents did not need to evacuate.

Nineteen roads were closed in the district and three bridges had collapsed or been washed away. Others were expected to be affected by flooding and damage.

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown told TVNZ's Breakfast that a third of the town's annual rainfall had fallen in just 24 hours.The Ashburton River, which normally flowed at 10 cubic metres, was flowing at 1400cum due to the weekend's heavy rain.

About 230 homes in the Wainui area, Akaroa Harbour, were still without power on Monday morning.

Power went off about 7.30pm on Sunday due to a line fault and was expected to be restored to all homes by 10am.

Two homes in the Hororata area and one home in Woolston, Christchurch, were also without power early on Monday due to flooding.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Swamp Road farm house was surrounded by water.

More than 50 schools and another 24 preschools across the region were closed on Monday.

Canterbury Emergency Coordination Centre response manager Andrew Howe said those evacuated so far had been taken to stay in welfare centres at Mandeville Sports Centre, the Rangiora Baptist Church, or to friends or family.

Another evacuation of about 100 people from 42 houses in Springfield was completed by about 10pm on Sunday with the help of a local tourist operator who provided four-wheel-drive buses for the operation. Earlier on Sunday, fire crews helped people evacuate the Selwyn Huts area near Springton.

The evacuated Springfield residents had been able to stay with friends and family in the community, he said.

“[It was] So very much community orientated, the local tourist operator probably knew a lot of people. The feedback we got was that they were dropping people off as they headed back towards Darfield, so a bit like the old school bus, that's the classic Kiwi community stuff, everybody looking after each other,” Howe said.

A do not consume notice was in place for Springfield’s water supply due to increased turbidity. Urgent supplies of bottled water would be made available at the Springfield Fire Station.

Seven campers were being accommodated at the Glentunnel Community Centre and 15 who were camping at Lake Lyndon had been moved to the Lake Coleridge Community Centre.

MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said an extra 150-200mm of rain was expected in the high country on Monday, with a further 70-110mm on the plains and coastal areas. North of Amberley, rainfall of 100-150ml was expected.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Flood water is flowing through paddocks and over roads in the Ashburton area of Mid-Canterbury.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel, in her role as chairwoman of the Canterbury Civil Defence Joint Committee, issued a region-wide state of emergency late on Sunday afternoon.

Dalziel said the move meant all the region’s resources were available and people did not have to worry about district boundaries. It was not because those powers were needed within Christchurch.

Ashburton​ mayor Neil Brown, a lifelong resident of the town, said he had never seen the river so high. Up to 1700 houses on the south branch of Ashburton River were at risk, and 2200 homes on the north branch. It was unlikely both branches would breach though, he said.

Environment Canterbury said the flows being recorded in the upper Hinds, Ashburton, Selwyn and Ashley catchments were some of the highest on record, with rain continuing to fall.

Ashburton resident Colleen Inwood endured a sleepless night as 23 of her cattle stood perilously surrounded by water in her paddock. About 6 hectares of her property, bordering the south bank of the Ashburton River, were “completely flooded”.

SAM SHERWOOD/STUFF About 15 acres of Colleen Inwood’s paddock is submerged with 23 cattle unable to be reached.

“It’s like a lake,” Inwood said. She and husband Bill were unable to get to cattle at the back of their property before the paddocks became inundated.

“We tried to get them out, but the water beat us,” Bill Inwood said.

“By the time we saw the water I couldn't get the cattle out.”

Colleen Inwood said: “We're hoping they will make it. It's hard to say ... You bring them up from wee calves and feed them and look after them.”

Inwood had lived in Ashburton for more than 50 years and said she had “never seen anything like it”.

Stacy Squire/Stuff Farmer Alex Mowat moving stock on his motorbike.

In Hinds, Alex Mowat, who has farmed in the area since 1987, was out on his motorbike moving stock and creating a wake as he rode through the floodwaters on the road on Sunday. He had similar scenes about four times but never as bad, he said.

Houses in the area were surrounded by water and some driveways seemed to have turned into fast flowing streams.

Hakatere Marae in Ashburton has been mobilised and is preparing to help with any welfare needs.

Christchurch’s Civil Defence leaders were hoping the Heathcote River would remain within its banks as king tides and stormy weather continue to affect the city.

The swollen river was dangerously high on Sunday night, but Dalziel said she had not received any advice that the river was at risk of breaching its banks.

There was still a significant amount of capacity left in the city’s three new stormwater basins installed along the upper reaches of the Heathcote River, she said.

Cate Broughton/Stuff Aynsley Terrace in Christchurch, after the king tide reached its peak on Sunday night.

As the rain eased on Sunday night a few Opawa locals were out assessing their properties and neighbourhood.

David Pomeroy was checking on where the water had reached the home he rents next to the Heathcote.

He was relieved it was still about a foot from the house after the king tide. On Saturday he had moved ground floor furniture upstairs.

“We were prepared for the ground floor to be inundated.”

His family decided to move out temporarily, ahead of the downpours on Sunday.

Dalziel spent part of Sunday with Civil Defence response teams visiting affected parts of the city.

STACY SQUIRES Heavy continual rain has caused road closures and flooding in rural Canterbury.

She said it was “enormously gratifying” to see the investment the council had put into flood protection in areas like Flockton and along the Heathcote River paying off.

The council had spent tens of millions of dollars protecting parts of the city from flood waters during the past five years.

About $49 million was spent on a flood mitigation scheme in the Flockton/Dudley Creek area and about $70m was being spent addressing flooding issues along the Heathcote River.

There was flooding around the Heathcote River, but this time around there were no reports of homes being flooded above the floor level, Dalziel said.