State of emergency in Canterbury as 'red warning' weather turns rivers into torrents

High flood waters on the Waimakariri River after heavy rain in the Canterbury region.

Rising river levels forced the urgent evacuation of dozens of homes in North Canterbury, while thousands of Ashburton residents were on standby as river waters threatened the town's stop banks.

Rivers across Canterbury surged after what was called a one-in-100-year downpour, pushing stop banks to the brink and triggering rescues, evacuations power cuts and road closures.

A state of emergency has been declared across Canterbury after Ashburton, Timaru and Selwyn districts issued similar declarations earlier on Sunday.

More than 50 schools and another 24 preschools are closed on Monday.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Flooding at Hinds River, Ashburton.

Evacuations of residents in North Canterbury got underway after an alert was issued by the Waimakariri District Council earlier in the evening.

A welfare centre at the Mandeville Sports Centre was set up for people who evacuated their homes.

The centre is now full and the Waimakariri District Council is directing people to the Rangiora Baptist Church.

Residents responded on the council's Facebook page offering their own homes to those affected, while others asked for a welfare centre to be established in Oxford, on the western edge of the evacuation area alert.

Other residents asked for a clearer map as the one provided did not include streets.

Another map was provided by a resident.

MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said an extra 150-200ml of rain was expected in the high country on Monday, with a further 70-110ml on the plains and coastal areas. North of Amberley, rainfall of 100-150ml was expected.

On Sunday, the Waimakariri District Council ordered residents along stretches of the Eyre and Ashley rivers to leave their homes immediately. Evacuation centres were set up at the Mandeville Sports Centre and Rangiora Baptist Church.

All up, 133 properties in the Eyre area, 102 households in Ashley, and eight in Kairaki​ were told to evacuate.

Residents in the township of Springfield, in the Selwyn District, were advised to evacuate to nearby Darfield.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel, in her role as chairwoman of the Canterbury Civil Defence Joint Committee, issued the region-wide state of emergency late on Sunday afternoon.

Dalziel said the region-wide declaration was recommended so all the region’s resources were available and people did not have to worry about district boundaries. It was not because those powers were needed within Christchurch.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Flood water is flowing through paddocks and over roads in the Ashburton area of Mid-Canterbury.

Ashburton​ mayor Neil Brown, a lifelong resident of the town, said he had never seen the river so high. Up to 1700 houses on the south branch of Ashburton River were at risk, and 2200 homes on the north branch. It was unlikely both branches would breach, Brown said.

Environment Canterbury said the flows being recorded in the upper Hinds, Ashburton, Selwyn and Ashley catchments were some of the highest on record, with rain continuing to fall.

Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi said plans were being made for evacuations in Ashburton, if needed.

Homes would be evacuated during daylight if required, rather than overnight, he said. Earlier on Sunday, fire crews helped people evacuate the Selwyn Huts area near Springston and about 20 homes in Springfield, in the Selwyn district, were evacuated late Sunday afternoon.

SAM SHERWOOD/STUFF About 15 acres of Colleen Inwood’s paddock is submerged with 23 cattle unable to be reached.

Ashburton resident Colleen Inwood endured a sleepless night as 23 of her cattle stood perilously surrounded by water in her paddock. About 15 acres of her property, bordering the south bank of the Ashburton River, is “completely flooded”.

“It’s like a lake,” Inwood said. She and husband Bill were unable to get to cattle at the back of their property before the paddocks became inundated.

“We tried to get them out, but the water beat us,” Bill Inwood said.

“By the time we saw the water I couldn't get the cattle out.”

Colleen Inwood said: “We're hoping they will make it. It's hard to say ...You bring them up from wee calves and feed them and look after them.”

Inwood had lived in Ashburton for more than 50 years and said she had “never seen anything like it”.

Stacy Squire/Stuff Farmer Alex Mowat moving stock on his motorbike.

In Hinds, Alex Mowat, who has farmed in the area since 1987, was out on his motorbike moving stock and creating a wake as he rode through the floodwaters on the road. He had similar scenes about four times but never as bad, he said.

Houses in the area were surrounded by water and some driveways seemed to have turned into fast flowing streams.

Hakatere Marae in Ashburton has been mobilised and is preparing to help with any welfare needs.

Christchurch’s Civil Defence leaders were hoping the Heathcote River would remain within its banks as king tides and stormy weather continue to affect the city.

The swollen river was dangerously high on Sunday night, but Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said she had not received any advice that the river was at risk of breaching its banks.

There was still a significant amount of capacity left in the city’s three new stormwater basins installed along the upper reaches of the Heathcote River, she said.

Cate Broughton/Stuff Aynsley Terrace in Christchurch, after the king tide reached its peak on Sunday night.

As the rain eased on Sunday night a few Opawa locals were out assessing their properties and neighbourhood.

David Pomeroy was checking on where the water had reached the home he rents next to the Heathcote.

He was relieved it was still about a foot from the house after the king tide. On Saturday he had moved ground floor furniture upstairs.

“We were prepared for the ground floor to be inundated.”

His family decided to move out temporarily, ahead of the downpours on Sunday.

On Sunday night, about 300 households were without power, with additional crews from Orion brought in to help restore it as quickly as possible. More than a dozen city roads were close also.

Dalziel spent part of Sunday with Civil Defence response teams visiting affected parts of the city.

STACY SQUIRES Heavy continual rain has caused road closures and flooding in rural Canterbury.

She said it was “enormously gratifying” to see the investment the council had put into flood protection in areas like Flockton and along the Heathcote River paying off.

The council has spent tens of millions of dollars protecting parts of the city from flood waters during the past five years.

About $49 million was spent on a flood mitigation scheme in the Flockton/Dudley Creek area and about $70m is being spent addressing flooding issues along the Heathcote River.

There was flooding around the Heathcote River, but this time around there were no reports of homes being flooded above the floor level, Dalziel said