Canterbury flooding: What you need to know

High flood waters on the Waimakariri River after heavy rain in the Canterbury region.

A state of emergency has been declared for the flood-hit region of Canterbury.

Civil Defence has warned people to expect ongoing dangerous river conditions and further flooding, with an “evacuate now” warning to all residents of The Pines Beach, Canterbury.

Flood updates

Slips and floodwaters will continue to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.

The Waimakariri river was still swollen and overflowing on Monday morning.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Ashburton River on Monday morning swells during heavy flooding in Canterbury.

Hundreds of Canterbury residents, including the entire town of Springfield in the Selwyn district, have been evacuated from their homes due to rising river levels.

Canterbury residents can text the name of most local rivers to 3730 to receive free and official flood updates and evacuation notices. They will need to ensure the name of the river is capitalised.

Evacuations

All residents in the low-lying areas of The Pines Beach, particularly around Dunns Ave, were instructed to “evacuate now” at 9.30am Monday, Waimakiriri District Council said.

A flood gate is stuck open and areas of The Pines Beach may be flooded. The Civil Defence Centre at Rangiora Baptist Church is open for people who need somewhere to stay, according to the website.

Residents on the higher sections can stay but may be isolated for some time if Beach Rd floods.

Evacuation maps are available online and updates will be available on the council’s Facebook page.

Roger Harper/Supplied Roger Harper captured this photo showing damage to a bridge over the Waihi River at Winchester. This on is SH72 leading to Geraldine.

Official warnings

Officials have urged people to stay home and keep off the roads amid heavy flooding.

Civil Defence warns rising water and flash floods can happen quickly, with its website saying: “If you see rising water do not wait for official warnings. Head for higher ground and stay away from floodwater.”

Residents are also instructed to turn off electricity if water enters homes and to check on neighbours if safe to do so.

If someone’s life, health or property is in danger, call 111.

ESTHER ASHBY-COVENTRY/Stuff Surface flooding closed Kellands Rd in Timaru on Monday morning.

Road closures

There are 10state highway closures in place throughout Canterbury as weather conditions continue to worsen.

State Highway 75 between Church Rd and Morrisons Rd and State Highway 1 from Temuka to Hinds are now closed, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency announced on Monday.

State Highway 82 Station Peak is open.

The following closures remain in place:

SH1 Burnham to Dunsandel

SH1 Temuka between Arowhenua Rd and Huirapa St

SH1 Hinds River Bridge between Delamaine St and Lynnford Rd

SH73 Darfield to Springfield

SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill

SH75 Little River (between Church Rd and Morrisons Rd)

SH77 Darfield to Mount Hutt

SH77 Rakaia Gorge to Methven

SH77 Glentunnel to Windwhistle

SH79 Fairlie to Rangitata

SH8 Fairlie to Tekapo (Burkes Pass)

Check for more road closures here.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Flooding around South Canterbury. Aerial view showing the Temuka River at the Manse bridge.

Bridges

Four bridges in the district are damaged and not passable, Ashburton District Mayor Neil Brown said in a flood update on Monday afternoon.

However, Waimakariri Bridge on State Highway 1 and the Old Waimakariri Bridge are currently open.

River levels are being actively monitored at both sites.

School closures

Banks Peninsula’s Little River School evacuated its students about 10.30am when the stream behind the school started to flood.

The Ministry of Education has confirmed 52 schools, kura and 24 early learning services will be shut.

Any closures of schools and early learning services are decided on a case-by-case basis at the decision of the organisation.

Students, parents and whānau are encouraged to check closures and updates through regular channels such as websites or social media.

Christchurch City Council Akaroa residents are being asked to conserve water.

Forecasts

It was still raining in Canterbury on Monday morning, but rain had eased “somewhat” in mid and south Canterbury, MetService said.

The red warning for heavy rain is still in place for Canterbury.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) is reporting 188 millimetres of rain has fallen in Akaroa between 9am Saturday and 9am Monday.

Up until Friday, 127.8mm of rain had fallen since January 1.