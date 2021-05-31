The big wet: Receding waters, untold damage and rescuing swimming piglets

Chris Allen has farmed in Ashburton for 27 years. But he says he has never seen anything like the events of the last few days.

Before the rain came, Chris and Anne-Marie Allen’s 300-hectare farm had never looked better.

But on Sunday, floodwaters swept across their land, devastating equipment, fencing and feed. They are looking at hundreds of thousands of dollars and years of work to restore the farm they have owned for 27 years to its pomp.

“Not so long ago I was saying to Anne-Marie... ‘Gosh isn't the place looking really good?” Chris Allen said.

“’We've had a really good year. We’ve really nailed things.’ And then this comes along. Nature is a good leveller.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Chris Allen gets his first look at the flood damage wreaked on his farm by the raging Ashburton River on Monday.

On Monday the floodwaters, which brought with it tonnes of trees and other debris, had started to recede, allowing the Allens to check stock and make a quick assessment of the damage.

Debris covered a large part of the winter feed they were relying on, a 6 hectare irrigation pond was badly damaged and the farm's irrigation system – electric motors, pumps, and a diesel generator – was wrecked.

Swathes of fencing and electric fencing were also wiped out. They had no way of knowing whether they had lost any stock.

The Allens’ farm at Ashburton Forks was at the epicentre of the flood. Flanked by the two branches of the Ashburton River, it was subjected to some of the highest rainfalls in the past three days. Nearby Mt Somers had the most rain of anywhere, according to MetService – 528 millimetres, or more than half a metre, since midday on Saturday.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Waitohi resident Neil Tinkler's property was flooded when the Temuka River stopbank burst near his home on Sunday.

At Greenstreet, just a few kilometres south of the Allens’ property, Lyndon Webb, 76, has farmed all his life. Even so, rescuing swimming pigs from floodwaters was a new experience. He went to check on 25 10-week-old piglets on Sunday morning.

“At 7.30am I went down to check on them and the water was up to my waist,” he said

“They had crowded onto a bale of hay, but some were swimming.”

With the help of locals Paul, Thomas and Robert Marriot, he mounted a rescue effort and by 8.30am the piglets were safe.

On Monday they were in fine fettle, enjoying a dry bed of hay in a shed and a big feed.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Lyndon Webb with his swimming piglets, safe and dry on Monday.

Rain easing, finally

The ‘red alert’ MetService issued for Canterbury last week was lifted at 8pm on Monday, and several days of settled weather was forecast.

Water levels were easing, but a regional state of emergency remained in place. Roads were still closed and several communities either evacuated or cut off. The total cost of the disaster was only just beginning to be tallied.

A truck driver died in North Canterbury after a tree fell onto the vehicle’s cab on Monday afternoon. Police could not confirm if weather played a factor.

High tide was due between 9.15pm and 9.30pm, and was expected to be lower than previous tides, Christchurch City Council said, with surface flooding likely in areas already experiencing such a problem but no flooding in new areas overnight.

Duane Schroeder/Supplied The view from Pudding Hill running into the north branch of the Ashburton River on Monday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stayed in Christchurch on Monday night and was to visit flood-hit areas south of the city by helicopter on Tuesday.

Major roads once again fell foul of the weather.

State Highway 1 was closed between Burnham and Dunsandel and between Hinds and Temuka. SH75 to Akaroa was closed between Birdlings Flat and Barrys Bay, as were SH73 between Springfield and Porters Pass, SH77 Darfield to Winchmore and SH79 between Rangitata and Orari Bridge.

Numerous smaller roads were closed in the Timaru, Ashburton, Selwyn and Waimakariri districts.

Ashburton was almost inaccessible by road overnight on Monday.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Floodwater is flowing through paddocks and over roads in the Ashburton area of Mid-Canterbury.

The two SH1 closures were either side of the Mid Canterbury town and an inland route to the south through Maronan was the only way in or out.

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency said it aimed to have SH1 open by Tuesday afternoon and one lane of SH73 open by Thursday.

New Zealand Trucking Association chief executive David Boyce said while drivers had to drive to conditions and observe road closures, he expected the main driving routes would reopen quickly.

“We’re keen to make sure supermarkets and other places are stocked up. We don't want people running out of goods.”

Supplied The Ashburton River was bank to bank and rising on Sunday night.

Ashburton District Mayor Neil Brown said four bridges in the area were “gone” and some rural roads would need reconstruction. It could take two or three days for flood catchments to clear, he said, warning people to stay clear of flooded roads.

“There’s a lot of damage. A lot of water's been swirling around creating holes in the road, and if there's water still in them you won't see them and your car will just drop into them.”

Two people had a close call on Sunday night after being trapped in their car by floodwaters near Methven. They were rescued from the roof of the vehicle by helicopter about midnight, Brown said.

“The chopper picked one of them up, but the other one actually fell into the water and was washed away and they picked that person up a wee while later.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF A contractor saved houses in the Mid Canterbury township of Springfield from catastrophic flooding by widening a creek and building a stopbank - though many homes were still left partly submerged.

A warning for nearly 4000 Ashburton homeowners to be ready to evacuate remained, despite the flow of the swollen Ashburton River finally abating after 48 hours of intense rain.

At its peak, the river’s flow reached 1448 cubic metres per second (cumecs). The average flow is 345 cumecs.

No-one was evacuated on Monday, a council spokesperson said, although a handful of residents chose to leave.

“We are still encouraging residents to prepare for an evacuation if needed.”

Isolated community cut off by slip, bridge washout

In the Waimakariri district, north of Christchurch, about 20 locals in the Lees Valley were cut off after the Whistler Bridge was swept away and a huge chunk of the only access road was washed out.

A helicopter would deliver groceries, people and dogs into the area on Tuesday.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Lees Valley Rd has been cut off as water washes over the road. About 20 people live in the isolated valley.

Elsewhere in the district, the coastal community of The Pines Beach – about 25 properties – was advised to evacuate.

Inland, more than 200 homeowners along the Ashley River ordered to leave on Sunday night were able to return on Monday.

The flows of engorged rivers throughout the district were either steady or dropping by late Monday, a council spokesman said.

In the Selwyn district, the Selwyn huts at the Selwyn River mouth remained off-limits. Most of the 100 people evacuated from 42 properties in Springfield on Sunday night were still out of their homes.

A handful had returned and building inspectors were helping them assess any damage and whether properties were safe.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Louise and Riki Davis watched the floodwaters raise around their Springfield home and business.

Ashburton’s wastewater treatment plant was inundated on Monday morning, contaminating floodwaters with sewage and prompting a warning from the council for people to avoid contact with floodwater if possible.

Boil water notices were in place in Geraldine and surrounding areas in the Timaru district and inland areas of Selwyn. A “do not consume” notice was also issued for Springfield.

Insurance companies expect it will be weeks before the bulk of claims trickle in and the cost of the disaster is known.

Rural areas are among the hardest hit so far. Countless stock have been lost and kilometres of fencing destroyed on farms. Winter feed stores have also been ravaged and the harvest and distribution of vegetables growing in Canterbury are expected to be disrupted.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff People had to be rescued from vehicles trying to drive through raging currents just outside Chris Allen's farm gate.

At Ashburton Forks, Chris Allen was counting his blessings. His house had survived unscathed despite water coming within 5mm of the floor level.

As he drove around his farm on Monday, he could see stock moving about even if they were not where they were supposed to be.

He still didn’t know what losses he might have suffered, but was yet to find any dead animals. Another blessing.

He wanted to thank emergency workers who had responded to the flood and the community spirit of locals, who swung into action to help those in need.

“It’s a proud moment for me when I think about all our mates and farmers and others coming to help,” he said.