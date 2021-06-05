Kiwi suffering from blood infection in Poland desperate to return home

Canterbury health workers have celebrated the launch of the region's free bowel screening programme - part of a national effort to reduce bowel cancer deaths.

A man who is too ill to walk is desperate to return home to access the healthcare he needs to save his life.

Greenhithe animator Matthew Wilson, 46, developed a blood infection while living in Poland in February, and he now weighs 39 kilograms.

Wilson isn't eligible to receive the care he needs in Poland, and his family are trying to raise $5000 to bring him home.

Lynley Wimsett/Supplied North Shore man Matthew Wilson suffered a blood infection while living abroad in Poland.

Lynley Wimsett, Wilson’s mother, said she last spoke to her son two weeks ago when he “pleaded” for her to help him.

“He just wants to come home to get better. I think he was afraid he was going to die,” she said.

Wilson has had inflammatory bowel disease since he was 6 years old. He moved to Poland in January 2020, and complications related to his illness caused him to develop a blood infection.

Lynley Wimsett/Supplied Wilson, pictured before his health declined, moved to Poland in January 2020 to work as an animator.

Wilson was briefly hospitalised in Poland, where he received two blood transfusions. But it is difficult for him to access care in Poland due to eligibility rules, and he now owes money to the hospital.

Wimsett said her son is too unwell to fly home on his own, and the family must pay for a person to chaperone him on his return journey.

“He thought he could help himself get better as he has done in the past, but this time he couldn’t,” she said.

Sarah Tomlinson, Wilson’s sister, said the family needs thousands of dollars to bring Wilson home.

“My parents are elderly and in their 70s, so they can’t travel to Poland to get him due to Covid-19. My sister and I have special needs children [so] we can’t leave,” she said.

“It’s a logistical nightmare and heartbreaking for the family, as we are not sure if he will live to make the flight.”

The family has set up a Givealittle page to try and raise funds to get Wilson home.

“It has all become terribly overwhelming for me, it’s just too much all of a sudden,” Wimsett said.

“It feels as though we are living a nightmare.”

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said the New Zealand Embassy in Warsaw has been providing advice to Wilson’s family.

“For privacy reasons we will not be releasing any other information.”