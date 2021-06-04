Queen's Birthday Weekend: Auckland motorways congested after multiple crashes

There is more rain for southern areas on Saturday and some parts of the upper North Island on Sunday.

Motorists are being urged to play it safe as holidaymakers hit the roads for the long Queen’s Birthday weekend.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency’s main message to motorists is to plan ahead, Te Tai Tokerau journey manager Wayne Sharplin said.

Adding to concerns is the “wintery weather”, with those driving in the upper North Island expected to encounter delays on Monday due to heavy rain.

“The room for mistakes is much smaller when conditions are reduced,” Sharplin said.

Alex Burton/Stuff Traffic is starting to build around central Auckland as people escape for the long weekend. (File photo)

Auckland

Traffic hotspots predicted for Auckland include SH1 between Pūhoi and Wellsford in the north, and Manukau and Bombay in the south.

By 4pm, traffic was already crawling for those heading out of the city until around the interchange with the southwestern motorway (SH20).

After a brief reprieve, northbound traffic on the southern motorway between East Tamaki Rd and Princes St was again clogged, after a crash involving a car and an oil tanker.

One person was seriously injured, police said in a statement.

A crash in the southbound lanes of the northern motorway near Redvale about 5.25pm also resulted in heavy congestion. As of 6.20pm, traffic was still backed up for about 3.5km while tow trucks clear away the vehicles involved.

Canterbury

In Canterbury, motorists are facing a 90-minute delay over a 5km stretch on SH1 through Ashburton, where traffic is limited to 30kmh due to damage sustained to the town’s bridge after heavy rain and flooding earlier this week.

Delays are also expected through Kaikoura, Timaru and Waipara on SH1 and at Lewis Pass, Geraldine and Arthur’s Pass.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The Ashburton Bridge was damaged during heavy flooding earlier this week.

Wellington

Motorists in Wellington have managed to escape the city relatively unscathed, however there is a 2.1km patch of heavy traffic for those heading south on SH1 near Thorndon.

Traffic is also heavy on SH2 through Upper Hutt towards Remutaka Hill.

SH2 at Carterton was briefly closed about 3.35pm due to a police incident, during which one person was taken to hospital with hand and arm injuries sustained during a fight involving hockey sticks.

Waka Kotahi’s winter driving tips

- Reduce speed. Travelling at 10kmh below the legal limit will “greatly” reduce accident risk.

- Maintain a four-second following distance, as stopping distance can nearly double on wet roads.

- Keen your windscreen clean and have sunglasses ready to avoid sun strike. If you can’t see, pull over.

- Turn your lights on in cloudy, foggy and wet conditions.

- Look out for motorcyclists, bicycles and pedestrians, especially at intersections and pedestrian crossings.