Two people rushed to hospital following assault at Auckland's Mt Eden prison
A person has been seriously injured in an assault at Auckland’s Mt Eden prison on Wednesday morning.
Police were notified of the incident at 10:50am.
Two people have been transported to hospital, police said in a statement.
One person has serious injuries and the other has minor injuries.
Police are investigating further, the statement said.
Mt Eden Corrections Facility is a remand prison for men. It was opened in 2011 to replace a Victorian-era building which still stands on the site.
It is not known whether the people involved are prisoners or staff members.
Corrections has been approached for comment.
MORE TO COME.