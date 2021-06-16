Two people rushed to hospital following assault at Auckland's Mt Eden prison

A person has been injured in an incident at Mt Eden Corrections Facility in central Auckland. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured in an assault at Auckland’s Mt Eden prison on Wednesday morning.

Police were notified of the incident at 10:50am.

Two people have been transported to hospital, police said in a statement.

One person has serious injuries and the other has minor injuries.

Police are investigating further, the statement said.

Mt Eden Corrections Facility is a remand prison for men. It was opened in 2011 to replace a Victorian-era building which still stands on the site.

It is not known whether the people involved are prisoners or staff members.

Corrections has been approached for comment.

MORE TO COME.