Two prisoners rushed to hospital following assault at Auckland's Mt Eden prison

A person has been injured in an incident at Mt Eden Corrections Facility in central Auckland. (File photo)

An inmate has been seriously injured in an assault at Auckland’s Mt Eden prison.

Dennis Goodin, prison director at Mt Eden Corrections Facility confirmed the assault involving prisoners happened on Wednesday morning.

“Staff immediately intervened and secured the alleged perpetrators and provided first aid to the victim.”

Goodin said all alleged perpetrators would be placed in directed segregation, with an additional three alleged perpetrators would be transferred to Auckland Prison, in Paremaremo.

In a statement, police said two people had been taken to hospital.

One person has serious injuries and is in stable condition. The other is an alleged perpetrator with minor injuries.

Police are on site at the Mt Eden Corrections Facility and are investigating.

“Corrections will also carry out a full investigation and will ensure all evidence, including CCTV footage is provided to the police,” said Goodin.

Mt Eden Corrections Facility is a remand prison for men. It was opened in 2011 to replace a Victorian-era building which still stands on the site.

Over 75 per cent of the prison population have convictions for violence.