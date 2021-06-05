Family lucky to be alive after fire tears through Tararua home

Firefighters remained at the scene until 6am putting out the blaze. (File photo)

A family of four is lucky to be alive after a fire tore through their home in Tararua.

As they lay sleeping in their beds a fire began to spread through their Dannevirke home on Albert St just before 1am on Saturday.

The eldest son, roused by a smoke alarm blaring through the home, rushed to alert his mother and younger siblings, nine and 11, to the blaze.

Together, the mother and three children made it out of the home as the fire spread, crawling across the floor to the front yard, Senior Constable Wayne Churchouse said.

As the blaze grew the mother rushed back inside to save their dog and a few items, but with smoke and flames filling the home the risks were high, he said.

Two men from next-door rushed to help her, smashing windows help her escape as the inferno took hold, Churchouse said.

He commended the young men for their bravery entering a home to help the woman, but urged people to think before running into a burning building.

“Definitely the smoke alarms saved them. They had to crawl out and had smoke all over their faces.”

Fire chief Pete Sinclair arrived at the home with firefighters from across Tararua to find the house engulfed in flames.

“Flames were coming out the windows. We were trying to protect the house next door. It was only three to four metres away.

“The fire was starting to melt the spouting on the next-door house."

As the firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, neighbours came to their family's aid, bringing blankets and food to comfort them as St John staff treated them for smoke inhalation, Churchouse said.

“The neighbours were looking out for each other, there was great community support.”

All four were taken to Palmerston North Hospital with one family member in serious condition, one moderate and two minor, a St John media spokeswoman said.

Firefighters remained at the home until 6am ensuring any hotspots had been completely doused.

An officer was also placed at the home overnight to guard the property ahead of investigations into how the fire began.

Fire investigator Jess Nesbit was at the home on Saturday morning with CIB officers inspecting the ruin for indications of how the fire started.

Churchouse said the family was lucky to be alive, but having smoke alarms in the home and an escape plan was an example to the community to be prepared for the worst.