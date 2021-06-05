Lotto: Hamilton Powerball player takes home $16.5 million on Queen's birthday weekend

A Powerball player in Hamilton has won $16.5m.

One lucky Hamiltonian is $16.5m richer from Lotto's Powerball First Division this Queen’s birthday weekend.

The player won both the $16m Powerball and shared the Lotto First Division win.

Saturday night's winning numbers were 29, 19, 17, 26, 32, and 39.

The Powerball was 2 and Bonus Ball was 22.

The winning ticket was sold through the online Lotto platform, MyLotto.

The winner told Lotto he couldn’t believe his luck and planned on using the money to secure his family’s future.

It was the second highest Powerball payout in 2021.

The Lotto First Division was also won by a Tauranga player.

Their $500,000-winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Mt Maunganui.

A third player from Spring Creek, six kilometres north of Blenheim, won the $200,000 Strike.