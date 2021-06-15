Residents sign petition, plan march for increased police presence

Nigel McKenzie has started a petition for Feilding to have its own police. Frontline staff come from Palmerston North outside of work hours, with residents reporting response times of 20 minutes or more.

Growing unease about a perceived increase in crime and a lack of police presence in Feilding has spurred one man to start a petition, and community workers to organise a march.

Nigel McKenzie was behind his home when he received a text from a neighbour, telling him a violent fight was happening on their street.

He stole a look from his window and saw a group of five men engaged in a fight with weapons, including an axe and a steel bar. “It was pretty unnerving.”

He called police, but they arrived 20 minutes later, by which time the group had disbanded. With no-one there to catch, McKenzie said, police left.

READ MORE:

* Feilding businesses back call for more police

* Feilding residents feel vulnerable about 'emboldened' criminals

* Police boss says Ashhurst police station won't close



McKenzie said he had become increasingly concerned with criminal activity in Feilding, and this was the final straw.

He launched a petition on Change.org, calling on Central District police commander superintendent Scott Fraser to return Feilding’s policing back to a pre-2016 model.

He planned to present the petition to Fraser once it reached 2500 signatures – it has 2044.

In 2016, Project Balance amalgamated Feilding police with Palmerston North. Although there were police who did shifts in Feilding, there was an understanding from locals those shifts ended at 4pm. After then, police were deployed from Palmerston North.

McKenzie and others who signed the petition believed criminals felt emboldened to commit crimes because they wouldn't be caught.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff McKenzie is calling on the police area commander to return Feilding’s police staffing to pre-restructure numbers.

McKenzie believed it was “not a hard ask” that Feilding should have a dedicated team like it used too.

Manawatū area commander Inspector Clifford Brown said a dedicated team already existed.

Since Project Balance – which reduced officer numbers in Feilding from 32 to seven – police had appointed additional community staff.

He said there was also a “strong community patrol presence in Feilding, who are additional eyes and ears for police staff”.

“There is a dedicated frontline unit deployed each shift, 24-7, to patrol and respond to incidents in Feilding... There continues to be an officer in charge of the Feilding Police Station and a supervisor each shift who covers Palmerston North and Feilding.”

Resident Catherine Larson signed the petition because she had never seen as much criminal behaviour as she did now.

“We’re forever waiting for cops to attend [incidents].”

She recently called police about a domestic violence incident in her neighbourhood, but said it took 40 minutes for them to arrive.

Wait times such these, she said, meant “people know they can get away with stuff”.

She said every time she logged on to social media, she saw someone's car had been stolen or a house had been broken into.

Feilding was “clearly going downhill”.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF/Stuff Robyn Duncan in 2018 with her petition to get more police officers assigned to Feilding.

Manchester House community worker Robyn Duncan signed the petition and wants the community to go one step further.

She launched a similar, unsuccessful petition in 2018. She met with police to present the petition at the time, but said despite more than 20 years’ experience working closely with them, “nothing happened”.

Duncan and other Manchester House workers have organised a short march for June 24, beginning at the Feilding clock tower at 2pm and ending at the police station.

Police would meet them there.

“The time has come. We need to be seen and heard, not just on paper,” she said. “It’s time to show we care. We want as many Feilding people as possible to join us. Crime does not discriminate.”