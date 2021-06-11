Crown to buy and demolish harbourfront homes worth $23m to build Auckland's new cycling bridge

Seven harbourfront homes worth an estimated $23.4m are to be bought and demolished by the Government to make way for Auckland’s new $785m cycling and walking bridge.

Residents on Princes St in the upmarket North Shore suburb of Northcote Point were first told the Crown needed to acquire their homes in March last year.

Back then, the plan was for the Northern Pathway to be built as an attachment to the existing Auckland Harbour Bridge, with the properties needing to make way for the project's off-ramp.

That plan was dropped in favour of the new cycling bridge announced by the Government last week. But the homes – worth an average of $3.3m each – still have to go.

Last week, transport minister Michael Wood confirmed new plans for a new stand-alone bridge for cyclists and pedestrians to cross the harbour, with construction expected to take five years, starting mid-2022.

The project, connecting Westhaven and Akoranga with cycle and pedestrian paths, has a total budget of $785m which covers design, technical investigations, consenting, property acquisition and construction.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Seven homes are set to be demolished to make way for the $785 million stand-alone walking and cycling bridge over the Waitematā Habour.

Despite the change of plans, Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) confirmed the seven houses - which according to Homes.co.nz have a collective market value of $23.4m - will still be demolished.

The Public Works Act 1981 gives the Crown power to acquire land needed for road works. In the first instance, landowners are asked to negotiate their terms, but if an agreement can’t be made, the Minister for Land Information (Damien O'Connor) may acquire the land by law.

Carolyn Kitchenman has lived on the street for 26 years. She said the sale of her villa to Waka Kotahi was finalised in October last year.

Kitchenman has until January before she needs to move out, but is yet to find a house to meet her needs.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The seven houses set to be demolished have a collective market value of $23.4m, according to Homes.co.nz.

“It’s been quite a stressful time all round.”

She added that she was having to give up her view of the Waitematā harbour.

“Given the current market, I couldn’t afford to live anywhere that’s got harbour views now. That’s totally out of reach.”

Kitchenman believes Waka Kotahi could have better organised negotiations to see them buy the properties in time with the start of construction, which residents were told would begin in early 2021.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Carolyn Kitchenman said she wouldn’t be able to afford a new house with a view to match that of her Princes St home.

She would not say what price she and Waka Kotahi had agreed on for the sale, but believed she would have got a better deal on the open market.

“Our fortune has become theirs [Waka Kotahi’s].”

She hoped to find a new home further north in Silverdale or Wainui – well away from “anything to do with cycle paths and cycling”.

Supplied/NZTA A since-scrapped plan for the Northern Pathway saw the pedestrian and cycling path attached to the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Rod and Carol Brown are yet to sell their beloved 1880s home – where they have lived for more than 30 years and had intended to pass the home down to family.

Carol Brown told Stuff they had accepted the project would be going ahead, but believed it would be hard to come by a new house which boasted such “fantastic” views for a single-storey house, with beach access and a short drive to the CBD.

“How do you replace all that? It’s far too nice to leave. We’ve been very lucky.”

“This was going to be our forever home.”

Several neighbours had already left the street.

“We’ve had very close friendships over the years,” she said, adding that there had been “absolute tears” on the days they left.

The couple were critical of Waka Kotahi’s communication regarding the standalone bridge announced last week, which they learnt about through the media, despite the organisation promising to keep them informed.

“We basically got an email at 11.16am, but at that point the announcement was already out there,” Carol Brown said.

Waka Kohati didn't address criticisms from residents over the flow of information to date. But in a statement to Stuff said, “Waka Kotahi will provide regular updates to residents, communities and stakeholders as the project is developed.

In a separate statement, Waka Kotahi’s Andy Thackwray said the standalone bridge would protect the heritage and structural integrity of the existing Auckland Harbour Bridge.

“The updated design does not change the number of properties Waka Kotahi needs to acquire in Princes St to enable construction and operation of the pathway and to provide a safe and accessible connection to Northcote Point and the locations nearby.”

The Princes St property owners’ rights would be protected by the Public Works Act, he added.

“Waka Kotahi is continuing to engage with the affected landowners.”

Thackwray did not address questions about how many properties had been acquired so far.

“Negotiations with property owners are confidential,” he said.