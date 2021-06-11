Council's best friend: Dogs to be allowed back in Blenheim's town centre

Lorraine Carryer with Spoodle Fergus. Carryer thinks it’s an excellent idea to allow dogs in Blenheim’s CBD.

Lorraine Carryer thinks having dogs in Blenheim’s town centre is an “excellent idea”. She’s a bit ahead of herself though.

Carryer didn’t realise dogs weren’t allowed in the central business district. They haven’t been for close to a decade.

But, after a month-long trial back in 2019, the Marlborough District Council has decided to open up the CBD to dogs again.

Carryer said she didn’t realise the trial was a trial. She thought dogs had been allowed in the town for the last couple of years – so was happy to hear the region’s dog bylaw was about to change.

READ MORE:

* 'Contentious' dog review to get six-week consultation - two more than necessary

* Puppy love: Bylaw review suggests lifting town centre dog ban in Blenheim

* Blenheim's CBD dog bylaw lift closes, but final decision could be 18 months away



The council’s environment committee approved the change on Thursday. It needed to be signed off by full council on June 24.

“I live out of town, so when I come into town I have a bunch of things to do, so when it’s hot I can’t leave him. So I value being able to actually take him out with me if necessary,” Carryer said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Marlborough mayor John Leggett walks his bichon frise poodle crosses Bella and Hugo along Blenheim's Taylor River nearly every day.

“I think people like dogs, but often don’t have one or can’t have one for various reasons, so it’s nice to be able to interact with other people’s [dogs].”

Under the new bylaw, from August 1, dogs on leads would also be allowed in some areas of Blenheim’s Pollard Park and on the walking tracks of Picton’s Victoria Domain. Dogs would no longer be allowed on some areas of Ward Beach. Signage would be updated to notify people.

An earlier proposal to leash dogs at the Taylor River Reserve was reversed after public backlash and opposition from the mayor.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Councillor Jamie Arbuckle says owners need to be responsible about bringing their dogs into the CBD.

Councillor Jamie Arbuckle said at the environment meeting on Thursday opening the CBD to dogs was about being a “responsible dog owner”.

“The one thing I do want to say, if you are a dog owner, and you’re in doubt, don’t take them into the CBD,” he said.

Arbuckle reminded dog owners though that the Taylor River was “not a dog park”.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Fenris the Griffon travels with his owner for work.

“It is a shared area, of walkers and cyclists, and dog walkers are just another part of that shared use.”

Deputy mayor Nadine Taylor said a “huge amount” of work had gone into the bylaw.

“The quality of the submissions was outstanding. People were very informed, they came to us with data, and well formulated decisions.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Chantilly Cafe owner Max Rainey says he’ll provide water for dogs visiting the CBD.

Chantilly Cafe owner Max Rainey put water out for dogs during the 2019 trial, which coincided with the National Dog Show in Blenheim that month.

“I think it’s fine to have them in. I’ll put water out again, it’s not like it costs me anything,” Rainey said.

Jess Neal, who worked at Roselands Pets and Plants, thought it was a good idea to allow dogs in Blenheim’s CBD.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Jess Neal, pictured with puppies at Roselands Pets and Plants, supports having dogs in Blenheim’s CBD.

“I quite like seeing the dogs. I’m sure some people are a bit wary of some of the bigger ones, but it's nice to see them out and about,” Neal said.

Chai-Yo Asian Eatery manager Nune Sasithon said she wanted to see dogs back in the CBD.

“I’m really happy to see dogs enjoying themselves and the sunshine with their owners,” she said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Chai-Yo Asian Eatery manager Nune Sasithon said it’s nice to see dogs and their owners enjoying the sunshine.

The bylaw at a glance

Off leash:

Taylor River Reserve from the Taylor Dam to the Henry Street bridge on the Blenheim town side, to the Alfred Street bridge on the west side, and both sides of Riverside Park north of the Sinclair Street rail bridge

Victoria Domain Reserve on the lower Picton to Waikawa Track

Esson’s Valley and Tirohanga tracks, Picton

Waitohi Domain, Picton

Ward Beach boat launching area

On leash:

Blenheim CBD

Churchill Glade and Waterlea Gardens, Pollard Park

Roadways and the formed walking and shared walking and biking tracks, Victoria Domain Reserves

Wairau Valley Golf Course and Recreation Reserve

Nelson Square, Picton

Ward Beach car park and north of the boat launching area to Chancet Rocks and south of the boat launching area to Needles Point

No dogs allowed:

Blenheim golf course, Baden Powell corner grassed area, barbecue picnic areas and the children’s playground, Pollard Park

Mountain bike tracks, Victoria Domain Reserves

Ward Beach north beyond Chancet Rocks to Marfells Beach and south beyond Needles Point to the district boundary with Kaikōura