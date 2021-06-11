Sweet discoveries at Dunedin Cadbury factory demolition site

Dunedin's former Cadbury factory is being demolished to make way for the city's new hospital.

A former chocolate factory has revealed some sweet treasures.

The Cadbury site occupies a large block of land between Dunedin's one way system, but is being demolished to make way for the $1.4 billion Dunedin Hospital rebuild.

At its peak, hundreds of employees worked at the factory, producing favourites such as Caramilk, Dairy Milk, Roses, Jaffas, Buzz Bars and Pinky Bars.

But the factory closed its doors in March 2018 in a decision made by Mondelez International – an offshoot of the giant American company Kraft – which took over Cadbury after a hostile takeover in 2009.

READ MORE:

* Dunedin and the former chocolate factory

* Ornate tobacco-smoking pipe salvaged during Invercargill CBD demolition

* Dunedin retains 'home of chocolate' tag

* Cadbury site an 'inevitable conclusion' for new Dunedin Hospital



Among the items uncovered at the site, include plans for the Curly Wurly machine and the chocolate fish mould, as well as 16 books detailing the business records of Hudson & Co.

Teresa Ramsey The chocolate fish has been a long-time Caburby favourire.

Those records for the company, which later merged with Cadbury, date from 1899 to 1988.

The story of the founder Richard Hudson is well known to Megan Lawrence, principal archaeologist at New Zealand Heritage Properties.

Hudson came to New Zealand and trained in biscuit manufacture in Christchurch alongside John Griffin, who founded Griffins Biscuits.

Ministry of Health/Supplied A book recovered from the former Cadbury chocolate factory in Dunedin.

Hudson moved to Dunedin in 1868 and became a pastry cook, with his repertoire including not only biscuits and chocolate, but also lozenges.

Lawrence said the books reveal much about the family-led company, including the excitement over its first motor car, the expense of sourcing materials due to the Great War, and the decision to merge with the global chocolate company.

And on July 13, 1929, the company passed a resolution to merge, and become Cadbury Fry Hudson Co.

Lawrence said any finds on the new Dunedin hospital site were recorded, with the Hudson & Co books likely to find a new home in a museum or collection.

Ministry of Health/Supplied A handwritten entry inside a book recovered from the former Cadbury chocolate factory in Dunedin.

“They’re a fantastic record of the development of the business as it transformed, went through two world wars, adapted to changing technologies and labour laws, and became a modern business in the 20th century.”

According to an indicative business case for the hospital rebuild, commissioned by the Ministry of Health and delivered in June 2017, the hospital will need 481 beds to keep up with population forecasts.

Cabinet approved the final detailed business case for the New Dunedin Hospital project at a total value of $1.47 billion.

It makes provision for 421 overnight beds – 60 fewer than anticipated.