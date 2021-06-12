Two Lotto winners bag $500,000 in Saturday's first division

A lucky Lotto store has struck gold again after selling its third first-division winning ticket this year.

Two Lotto players won $500,000 in Saturday’s first division draw. The winning tickets were bought at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui, and via MyLotto by a player in Taupo.

It’s the third time this year that Bayfair has sold a winning first-division ticket, with players winning $1m prizes in January and May.

Powerball was not struck, and has rolled over to Wednesday night for a $6 million jackpot.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Bayfair Lotto should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.