Heavy rain predicted for much of the country

Heavy rain is on the way for New Zealand.

Central parts of the country and the west of the South Island are in for a soaking over the few days.

MetService says heavy rain is forecast for the ranges of Buller and Nelson, west of Motueka, from 3pm today until midnight.

A front is moving east over the South Island today and the North Island on Monday, MetService said.

It will bring periods of heavy northerly rain to the west of the South Island and central parts of the North Island.

Rainfall that may approach warning level is also forecast for Taranaki, Waitomo, Taumarunui and Tongariro National Park from early tomorrow morning until Monday night.

Rain in the ranges of the Bay of Plenty east of Whakatāne could approach warning criteria from mid-afternoon tomorrow until Tuesday afternoon.

Low cloud and fog is also predicted for large portions of the country, MetService said.