Man says shock therapy at Lake Alice like a sledgehammer

The now demolished Lake Alice Psychiatric hospital, where there was a child and adolescent unit in 2009.

A man was held down by four staff members and shocked with electricity when he was 13-years-old at a Rangitīkei psychiatric institution.

The Royal Commission's Abuse in Care Inquiry is investigating what happened at the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit, which operated from 1972 until 1978, near Marton.

Hakeagapuletama Halo said, in day one of a two-week public hearing in Auckland, that it felt like a sledgehammer and his body was jolted upright from lying.

The 58-year-old gave the commissioners a journal he had kept since the 1990s, that detailed his thoughts, and experiences of abuse at Lake Alice; including electro-convulsive therapy and sedative injections.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff 10062021 News photo: Warwick Smith/STUFF Present day view of where Lake Alice psychiatric hospital stood between 1950s - 1990s.

“By holding this journal in your hands, I hope you will get a sense of the effect Lake Alice has had on me.

“I still use this journal and will continue to do so. It is a living document. It is evidence of the impact the Lake Alice child and adolescent unit has had on my life.”

Halo was born in Niue, and raised by his grandparents. He called them mum and dad.

He came to New Zealand at 6 years old, and did not speak English. He was transferred around multiple schools, but unable to understand, he was labelled as handicapped and violent.

He moved in with his birth parents, when they arrived in the country, and left school at 12 years old.

He went to youth court for shoplifting and the judge admitted him to Owairaka Boys’ Home in 1975 before he was transferred to Lake Alice at 13 years old.

Halo said he received electric shocks the first time he met Dr Selwyn Leeks.

Leeks’ lawyer Hayden Rattray appeared at the hearing on Monday. He said Leeks was 92 years old, and had cancer, kidney disease, Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia.

Rattray said the former doctor was unable to understand proceedings, and was incapable of responding to the accusations.

Halo said Leeks was hardly ever at the unit, and would check reports from other staff to work out who would get the electric shock therapy.

Leeks and three staff members would put Halo on a bed, a mouth guard in his mouth and electrodes on his head.

sam baker/Stuff The courtyard at the now demolished Lake Alice Psychiatric hospital, where there was a child and adolescent unit.

Halo said the first time he received the shocks, he was knocked unconscious when the machine was turned on. After that, it was more painful.

He was not given any muscle relaxant or anaesthetic and the staff held him down.

“I would always be conscious and feel the sledgehammer-like pain of the shocks repeatedly forcing my body up, and then falling down on the bed again.

“I would be crying my eyes out and begging them, telling them I did not want it, but still Dr Leeks could give it to me. He did not seem to care. He was a man full of hatred.”

Halo said the after effects were headaches, loss of memory, bad anger and fear.

Halo received paraldehyde injection, a sedative for bad behaviour, in his bottom

He said it felt “like having a burning steel bar up your backside.

“It was like getting a hiding. Instead of staff using their hands, they would use paraldehyde to protect themselves from allegations of assault.”

He said he received the injections every week, and was once given it for laughing too loud.

When Halo went home for Christmas, his sister was murdered by her boyfriend in the bedroom next door.

He was the first to find her, still holding her baby, who was alive.

He was angry and upset and returned to Lake Alice in February 1976. He received more shock treatment before being released later that year, aged 14.

Halo had epilepsy as a child and although he grew out of it, the seizures returned after his release.

A family member invited him to church to help with the epilepsy, and he was now an elder at the church.

“My faith and my church helped me with my recovery and still helps me today.”

He suffers from anger, fear, forgetfulness, hearing voices, stress and confusion.

“I think I would have had a normal life if I had not been to Lake Alice.”

He has nightmares and struggles to sleep, unable to lie on his back due to memories of the electric shock treatment.

Halo said his personal relationships had suffered and he was unable to maintain employment – he was on a Work and Income sickness benefit.

Halo participated in the 1977 Mitchell Inquiry and talked at a Citizens Commission on Human Rights investigation.

He received $76,023 in compensation, but was only given $40,000 after legal fees were taken.

Halo said he was speaking out for others who could not speak for themselves.

He wanted to see staff punished and for the abuse to be acknowledged.

He would have liked help in education and employment after his release from Lake Alice, and said interpreters should have been offered more frequently.