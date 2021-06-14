Passenger relives night stranded in bush after four-wheel-driving adventure takes wrong turn

The group's four-wheel-drive can be seen stuck on a track in the Aorangi Forest Park.

A typical day four-wheel-driving turned into a nightmare for two families after a breakdown forced a group into the bush overnight.

Keanu Peacock left his Masterton home at noon on Sunday ready to tear up some dirt on a 4WD trip with his friend Brandon Gill and his two sons, aged 1 and 3.

Heading south towards Aorangi Forrest Park, Gill took the boys on a track he’d taken in the bush multiple times.

But as they drove through the park, constant velocity joints in the drive shaft broke.

Knowing the car was bust and with no cellphone reception, the group packed up and began making their way towards Sutherlands Hut, about 20 minutes from where they were stranded.

As they arrived, Peacock lit a fire to warm the toddlers while they waited for help, but disaster struck again.

“We didn’t realise the whole hut had filled up with smoke. We decided to put the nous on our back and walk up to Waikuku [Lodge].”

Hurrying to the lodge as the weather began to turn, Peacock and Gill walked through creeks and rivers, wrapping the boys in clothing and a blanket they had taken from the car to keep them warm.

JOE HANSEN DOC/SUPPLIED The group stayed overnight in Waikuku Lodge in Aorangi Forest Park.

As they trekked, Peacock’s partner Deanna Sutherland began to worry.

She expected him to arrive home before her, but as the hours ticked on, his disappearance became more concerning.

She called anyone who might know where they were, realising something had gone wrong.

By 9.30pm she was parked at the Masterton Police Station speaking with officers on the phone, pleading for any help they could give her to find Peackock and the others.

“It was unlike them," Sutherland said. “Keanu is always worried about having late nights when he has work and Brandon is a responsible father.”

A search party manned by police and search and rescue officials was launched in Tararua, in the back areas of Pahīatua, where she thought the group had headed on their adventure.

“It was like looking for a needle in a haystack,” Sutherland said. “And they weren't in the area we were looking in at all.”

Almost 200 kilometres south they were setting up camp in Waikuku Lodge, on Haurangi Rd.

Peacock, who had broken in, lit another fire to warm the children as Gill fed the boys sandwiches from his pack and baked beans they found in the lodge’s stores.

As night wore on, the group and their families back home fell into a broken sleep, trying to figure out what to do next and how to get out of the nightmare they’d found themselves in.

When morning broke Peacock made his way back to Sutherlands Hut to find help while Gill tended to the boys.

A person known to them had heard of their trouble and on Monday morning reported to police he had seen their grey Isuzu Bighorn on Ruakōkoputuna Rd heading into Aorangi Forest Park, shifting search and rescue’s focus to southern Wairarapa.

A helicopter, directed by Masterton's Search and Rescue co-ordinator Sergeant Tony Matheson, scanned the area.

Matheson was hoping for the best, but with a large area, no cellphone reception, no locator beacon and two young children, he knew something could have gone terribly wrong.

However, as Peacock arrived at Sutherlands Hut he met his friend Bobby, who was painting the hut with his father.

The search was over and soon afterwards Department of Conservation officers arrived taking Peacock and the Gills back to safety just after 11am on Monday, Peacock said.

“We were safe. You make a plan, stick to the plan, and that’s that. Everyone was just glad we were safe.

“[Gill’s] boy said he never wants to go four-wheel-driving again.”

Sutherland was in disbelief when she got the call they had been found.

“It’s been the longest 36 hours of my life,” she said.

“You just think, 'will I ever see him again?’. I didn’t want to think [they were dead] but I couldn't help but think that.”

While she had been annoyed and angry, she realised that wasn’t helpful and was just happy they were safe.

She was proud of what the men did for the children that night, making sure they were warm, fed and had shelter while they waited to be rescued.