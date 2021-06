Tiana Edwards was last seen driving her white Mazda stationwagon, registration HWM657, in Blenheim on Friday.

A Blenheim woman who has been missing since Friday has been found 'safe and well' police say.

Tiana Edwards, 21, was last seen in Blenheim on 11 June and was driving her white Mazda station wagon.

An appeal for information on her whereabouts was launched on Monday.

Police thanked the public for their assistance.