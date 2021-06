Tiana Edwards was last seen driving her white Mazda station wagon, registration HWM657, in Blenheim on Friday.

Police are looking for a 21-year-old woman from Blenheim, who has been missing since Friday.

Tiana Edwards was last seen in Blenheim on June 11 and was driving her white Mazda station wagon, registration HWM657.

Supplied The vehicle, similar to the one pictured, was last believed to be in the St Arnaud area but could be anywhere in the wider Tasman District.

She has long brown hair, and police are seeking for information which might help them to locate Edwards.

Police would like to hear from anyone who have seen Edwards or her car in the last couple of days.