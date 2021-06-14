Elderly West Coast man found after being missing for seven hours

Police issued an appeal for help after Ian McKinley went missing from his Taylorville, West Coast, home on Monday.

An elderly man sparked a search and rescue operation on the West Coast after disappearing from his home on foot.

Ian McKinley was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his Taylorville home and heading south on foot about 1pm on Monday, police said.

Police were very concerned for his welfare, they said.

In an update issued just before 8.30pm, police said the 86-year-old man had been found.

“Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.”