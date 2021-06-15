Auckland man who died in hospital following arrest named by police

Taranaki Fuimaono died in Auckland City Hospital after he was arrested and found unresponsive by in a cell.

A man who died at Auckland City Hospital after he was arrested has been named by police.

He was 43-year-old Taranaki Fuimaono, of Westmere.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said Fuimaono had been at Auckland Hospital on Saturday for treatment and was discharged that evening.

During his discharge, he was arrested by police and taken to the Auckland custody unit.

Around midnight, Fuimaono was found unresponsive by police officers.

“An ambulance was called and police provided first aid including performing CPR,” Malthus said.

“The man passed away in hospital a short time later.”

Malthus said police had notified Fuimaono’s family and were providing support.

“We are working with health officials as part of the investigation into the man’s death.”

On Tuesday, Malthus said a “critical incident” investigation was underway into the circumstances surrounding Fuimaono’s death.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority, Worksafe and the coroner have also been notified of his death.