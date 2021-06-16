Expert says shock therapy at Lake Alice was torture not treatment

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care is investigating what happened at Lake Alice child and adolescent unit.

Graphic content warning

The use of electric shock therapy at child and adolescent psychiatric unit was closer to torture than treatment, a psychology expert says.

“I think it was torture. I can’t think of any other word to describe it.”

Dr Barry Parsonson said, while giving evidence at the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care in Auckland on Wednesday, that the treatment at Lake Alice was not therapeutic but used to punish.

The inquiry is investigating the Lake Alice child and adolescent unit, which operated from 1972 until 1978, near Marton.

READ MORE:

* Boy thrown in with adults at Lake Alice sexually abused on first night

* Man says shock therapy at Lake Alice like a sledgehammer

* Abuse inquiry to shine spotlight on the horrors of Lake Alice child and adolescent unit



Rebekah Parsons-King/Stuff Barry Parsonson has a Master of Arts in Psychology with honours, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Psychology and a PhD in Developmental and Child Psychology.

Parsonson looked at the notes from 11 male patients who were in the unit.

The notes of Dr Selwyn Leeks, the psychiatrist who led the treatment, referred to it as aversion therapy. But Parsonson said that was not true.

“It may have been what Dr Leeks thought he was using. It wasn’t. I think that was an umbrella term to sort of hide the fact that these young people were given shocks.”

Aversion therapy was historically used to treat behaviours like alcoholism, sexual behaviours and high risk behaviours, as well as obsessional and habit disorders.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The present day view of where Lake Alice psychiatric hospital stood.

The treatment had to be closely related or simultaneous to the behaviour, so the patient could associate the two. Equipment was usually battery powered, with torch batteries, and shocks were administered to the legs.

Parsonson said shocks to the head were ineffective in treatment, and shocks to the abdomen, including the groin or genitals, could upset heart rates and cause damage. This would instead be torture, not treatment.

But this is what was carried out.

“At the very least, the actions of Dr Leeks and the unit staff was an abuse of power and medical authority, an unjustified assault on the human dignity and the rights of young persons, and an inhumane regime of maltreatment that induced fear, anxiety, and terror as well as causing lasting emotional and physical harm.”

Michael Forbes/Stuff Kevin Banks spent two years in the Lake Alice child and adolescent unit over three admissions.

“I was broken.”

Kevin Banks spent two years in the child and adolescent unit over three admissions, between the ages of 14 and 16 between 1973 and 1975.

The 62-year-old now lived in Australia. His statement, read by counsel Joy Child, detailed electroconvulsive therapy, paraldehyde injections, and sexual abuse.

“I was broken by what Dr Leeks and other staff did to me and as I have grown older the impacts have got worse, not better.”

He suffers from memory loss, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and a chronic fear of not being good enough.

He never had mental illness before or during his time at Lake Alice.

“I feel like no-one understands the depth and extent of my debilitating pain.”

Banks could not recall how many times he received electric shock therapy. He estimated it was 60 to 70 times to his head, and about six times on his genitals.

He would receive it once or twice a week to his arms and legs on a good week, and half a dozen times on a bad week.

Banks said he tried to kill himself, favouring death over staying at Lake Alice. A couple of days later, he got unmodified electro-therapy as punishment.

One staff member, John Blackmore, who would administer the paraldehyde injection, would rape and sexually abuse Banks while his pants were down for the injection.

sam baker/Stuff Kevin Banks said he received electric shock therapy at Lake Alice’s child and adolescent unit about 60 or 70 times on his head.

The older boys would also sexually abuse him.

When Banks left Lake Alice, he suffered withdrawals from the drugs and struggled to function day-to-day.

He left New Zealand because he was afraid he would end up back at Lake Alice. He eventually tracked down Leeks in Melbourne, in 1993, and booked an appointment.

Banks said the doctor seemed remorseful, spoke quietly and looked at the ground.

“Part of me wanted to hit him, but he seemed so quiet and gentle, and it also made me feel like submitting to him.”

Banks saw Leeks several times to talk about his depression. He later realised that was a mistake, but his fear of the doctor had gone.

“ I live in fear that I might have to go back.”

Walton Ngatai-Mathieson, in a pre-recorded interview, said he was too young at the time to understand the abuse, and this was his first time talking about it.

The 61-year-old is legally blind, and has health conditions that meant travelling to Auckland for the hearing was challenging. He lives in a rest home.

He was stung by bees around his eyes when he was five, and got an infection that didn’t get better. His eye-sight suffered, and he had epilepsy.

He spent 14 years in state institutions, including Lake Alice when he was 12.

ManawatÅ« Standard Archive/Stuff Lake Alice Hospital adult maximum security unit on 11 March 1994 .

He was first admitted for six weeks, and returned for about a year.

He was later admitted to the Open-Side ward at 18 years old, 19, and 24. He said he did not experience abuse as an adult.

One of his friends was called up for electric shock therapy to help with his epilepsy.

“I never saw him again.”

The 14 year old from Foxton died on the table.

Ngatai-Mathieson said the other boys were locked up, and were not allowed to see the body, but he knew it was him.

He said paraldehyde was injected in the boys’ bottoms, making them feel paralysed down one side.

He was raped at Lake Alice, but he did not know who did it, as they would cover his mouth and over his eyes.

“Lake Alice was a terrible place... Although it is closed I live in fear that I might have to go back.

He was trying to reconnect with his whānau, and learn te reo Māori, but his experiences continued to affect his relationships and ability to learn.

sam baker/Stuff An abandoned building at the Lake Alice Psychiatric hospital in 2009 before it was demolished.

“It was absolute agony.”

Bryon Nicol received electroconvulsive therapy many times without anaesthetic or muscle relaxant, and it would cause “vicious pain” in his head and dizziness.

“As it continued the pain got worse, and my arms and legs flailed about. It was absolute agony. You would have fuzzy lines running through your brain.”

The 59 year old entered Lake Alice at age 12, due to a bad family life and being hyperactive.

He experienced other state care, but the six months spent at Lake Alice in 1973 was the worst.

While reading his testimony , Nicol stopped intermittently to take deep breathes and choke back tears.

One boy, who was 14 or 15 years old, made advances on him and raped him numerous times. Nicol reported it to staff, who called him a liar.

He does not remember the names of staff or other boys.

“I was in such a state of terror and misery every minute of the day that the only thing I could focus on was survival.”

In 2001, he received $64,912 in settlement from the Crown for the abuse he experienced at Lake Alice. However, 27,546 went to legal fees.

He continues to suffer from nerve and body pain, intrusive memories and memory loss.