Helicopter suffered 'total power loss' prior to crash

A bride and groom, photographer and pilot were injured when a helicopter crashed on a golf course in rural Canterbury.

A helicopter involved in a crash that injured four people at a wedding, including the bride and groom, suffered a “total power loss” shortly after take off, the company that owns it has confirmed.

Wedding photographer Rachel Jordan boarded the helicopter with newlyweds Mahdi Zougub and Fay El Hanafy about 3pm on Saturday, the crash happening minutes later.

The trio were airlifted to Christchurch Hospital after the chopper plummeted onto a fairway at the Terrace Downs Golf Resort in rural Canterbury, between Mt Hutt and Windwhistle.

The bride and groom both broke their backs, while El Hanafy also broke her legs and a foot.

The pilot suffered significant injuries, including broken bones and lacerations, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A spokesman for Wyndon Aviation said on Wednesday that investigators had spent three days working alongside the aviation authorities to examine the circumstances of the crash.

“We know the interest continues in this accident and investigation,” the spokesman.

“There is particular interest from the four families and their friends and the safety interests of the wider aviation community.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Four people from a wedding were injured in a helicopter crash near Windwhistle, in the Canterbury high country.

“Although the investigation is still in its early stages, we have established the engine in the helicopter suffered a total power loss shortly after take off.

“Put simply, the engine had stopped.”

The company said such an event was a “very rare occurrence”.

“Of just as much concern, however, [is that] investigations to date have been unable to provide an explanation of why the engine suffered a total power loss at such a critical stage of flight.”

Investigations into what caused the engine to lose power continue, the spokesman said.

“This accident will again raise the profile of the Robinson helicopter, but it has to be remembered the power plant in the R44 is provided by a reputable third-party manufacturer.”

Supplied Evan Jordan gives his mother, Rachel Jordan, a kiss before she gets an MRI. Rachel Jordan, a wedding photographer, was injured in a helicopter crash at Terrace Downs.

Jordan, who fractured her spine, five ribs, her sternum and suffered cuts to her lungs, as well as breaking an arm and fracturing her feet, spoke to Stuff from her hospital bed on Tuesday.

The pilot told her the weather was looking fine but that turbulence was a possibility.

“I literally said, ‘Whatever you do, just don’t make us crash because I don’t like flying’.”

The helicopter took off and Jordan started taking photographs.

Supplied Wasseim Alsati, second from right, gave the groom, Mahdi Zougub, front, a haircut the night before his wedding.

But after just a minute in the air, when they were little more than 100 metres off the ground, she heard the engine shut off.

“I looked over and the woman was freaking out with her controls, and then we were in free-fall.

“I was just shocked because it happened so fast. We weren't saying anything ... I'm looking at her like, ‘Oh my god, I hope she lands this thing OK’.”

RADIO NEW ZEALAND As two more people die in a Robinson helicopter crash, a US lawyer representing crash victims and families labels the helicopter "unsafe and unairworthy". (Video first published in November, 2016).

Jordan said she passed out before the helicopter landed. When she woke up she was lying on the ground outside the helicopter, and could hear the bride screaming.

“Someone was resuscitating me and making sure I was OK and pinching my feet and back.

“My back was in total agony ... it was like the worst pain ever, and I knew I'd broken [it].”

Several months of rehabilitation lie ahead, and Jordan is likely to be in hospital for about six weeks.

She believed engine failure was responsible for the crash.

“It shouldn't have just shut off right after taking off. That's just not normal,” she said.

“It was just total engine failure. I don’t know why there was an engine failure.”