Elderly couple dies in suspected murder-suicide in Pukekohe
An elderly couple has been found dead in a suspected murder-suicide.
Police said in a brief statement they were called to south Auckland’s Pukekohe shortly after 3pm Wednesday, where they found two people dead at a home.
Stuff understands detectives are treating the deaths as a suspected murder-suicide.
The people who died are understood to be an elderly husband and wife.
They lived together at a home in a short cul-de-sac just east of the town centre.
It is understood their bodies were found by a family member, who called police.
Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz
A neighbour declined to comment.
A police statement on the deaths contained scant details and said the investigation is in its early stages.
“Police are making a number of inquiries to establish exactly what has happened.”
Officers will remain at the scene throughout the evening, the statement said.
“Police are not in a position to comment further at this time and more information will be provided once it’s available.”
It is the second suspected murder-suicide in Pukekohe in 2021, following the deaths of Viliami Latu and his estranged partner Toakase Finau in March.
Pukekohe is a rural town about 50km south of Auckland’s CBD.
Where to get help
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Supporting Families in Mental Illness 0800 732 825
- thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
- What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.