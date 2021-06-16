Elderly couple dies in suspected murder-suicide in Pukekohe

Two people have died in the suburb of Pukekohe, 50km from Auckland's CBD.

An elderly couple has been found dead in a suspected murder-suicide.

Police said in a brief statement they were called to south Auckland’s Pukekohe shortly after 3pm Wednesday, where they found two people dead at a home.

Stuff understands detectives are treating the deaths as a suspected murder-suicide.

The people who died are understood to be an elderly husband and wife.

They lived together at a home in a short cul-de-sac just east of the town centre.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Police are treating the deaths as a suspected murder-suicide and will remain at the scene throughout the evening.

It is understood their bodies were found by a family member, who called police.

A neighbour declined to comment.

A police statement on the deaths contained scant details and said the investigation is in its early stages.

“Police are making a number of inquiries to establish exactly what has happened.”

Officers will remain at the scene throughout the evening, the statement said.

“Police are not in a position to comment further at this time and more information will be provided once it’s available.”

It is the second suspected murder-suicide in Pukekohe in 2021, following the deaths of Viliami Latu and his estranged partner Toakase Finau in March.

Pukekohe is a rural town about 50km south of Auckland’s CBD.

