First Commissioner for Children Dr Sir Ian Hassall remembered as an 'inspiration' by Jacinda Ardern following his death

Dr Sir Ian Hassall, the first Commissioner for Children died on Monday, but will be remembered as an “inspiration” to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Hassall, a paediatrician, was known for his work on the health and wellbeing of children in New Zealand and across the world.

“His contribution to the lives of children in New Zealand is unparalleled,” said Ardern.

Ardern said it was a “privilege” to know Hassall who “dedicated his life’s work to the betterment of children”.

READ MORE:

* New Year Honours: Ian Hassall knighted for services to children

* First children's commissioner celebrates 50th wedding anniversary



His work is highly recognised following his contribution to a major world-first cot death study that was able to reduce cot death statistics in New Zealand and abroad.

David White/Stuff Dr Sir Ian Hassall with his wife and several of his grandchildren, from left, Charlotte Dale, Thomas Dale, Dr Ian Hassall, wife Jenny Hassall, Jamie Norris and Amelia Norris.

“His ground-breaking research into cot death saved many lives and his work both as paediatrician and advocate on child abuse helped bring the issue to the attention of the nation,” said Ardern.

Hassall was able to create a successful campaign to help reduce the drowning rate of children at home with compulsory fencing of private swimming pools.

“Sir Ian both inspired me and provided advice on my work on child wellbeing issues,” Ardern said.

“He was always there to provide guidance, and all in the name of improving the lives of children.”

David White/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern remembers Dr Sir Ian Hassall as an inspiration.

His work for children led him to be appointed as the first Commissioner for Children in 1989, followed by being a member in numerous ministerial advisory committees on various issues.

Prior to his work as the first Commissioner for Children, Hassall established the Child Abuse Prevention Society (Parent Help) in 1977.

Hassall helped set up the national children’s phone counselling service ‘What’s Up’ and was a trustee on the governance board for the Kids Helpline Trust till 2008.

He was also involved in the formation of Every Child Counts and the establishment of Children’s Day.

“We are immensely grateful for his tireless work for protecting the rights of children and are deeply saddened to hear of his passing,” said Save the Children chief executive Heidi Coetzee.

Children Commissioner Andrew Becroft remembers Hassall as a “compassionate, principled man who was absolutely dedicated to improving the lives of New Zealand’s children.”