One dead after commuter train hits person on tracks near Palmerston North

A person has died on railway tracks just south of Palmerston North.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the tracks that run under Longburn Rongotea Rd, Longburn, just after 6.30am on Thursday.

Police were at the scene inspecting the incident as firefighters assisted with patient care, Fire and Emergency spokeswoman Karen McDonald said.

Buses have been dispatched to Levin to assist passengers aboard the Capital Connection who had been travelling to Wellington.