Woman who arrived on visitor visa two years ago now locked up awaiting deportation

The Dundas St home, in the heart of the city's student quarter, was raided by officials on Tuesday. (File photo)

Xiangiu Deng arrived in New Zealand on May 13, 2019, and never left.

Police and Immigration New Zealand raided the 47-year-old’s Dunedin home on Tuesday and arrested her being in the country unlawfully.

She appeared in the Dunedin District Court before Judge David Robinson on Thursday.

The court heard, via an interpreter, Deng had not paid attention to her visa, which expired three months after entry, on August 13, 2019.

Judge Robinson was satisfied she had not taken the necessary steps to be in the country lawfully.

He noted Deng did not confirm her identity to police, but the interpreter said that was a communication breakdown.

That raid ended with Deng taken into custody, and where she is likely to remain until her deportation.

Her return to China is expected to be delayed due to travel issues caused by Covid-19.